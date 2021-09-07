These are the Two Biggest Aerospace Businesses in the World You can invest in this startup

A three-year-old space startup just received funding from two of the industry’s giants.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Orbit Fab is a San Francisco company that works on spacecraft refuelling solutions in orbit. It received investments from Lockheed Martin as well Northrop Grumman during a $10 million round.

Orbit has developed vehicles that attach to satellites and can provide fuel. Orbit has developed a latch system to allow the vehicles to attach to other spacecraft.

Chris Moran is the executive director of Lockheed Martin’s venture arm. He told the Journal the clients of the space giant had expressed an interest in prolonging the lives of their satellites, keeping them in orbit after running out of fuel. The firm sought out Orbit Fab to invest.

Orbit Fab plans to launch two refuelling shuttles next year. In June, the company launched a SpaceX rocket carrying a test vehicle to verify that its latch system was working.

In 2018, the startup was founded by Daniel Faber, a veteran of the space industry, and Jeremy Schiel. It has now raised $17 Million.

In recent years, private space companies have experienced an increase in investment. According to the Journal, in 2020, there were 61 space startup investments. This is twice as many than in 2015.

In this year’s second quarter, private space companies received $4.5 billion in total investments–the largest quarterly number ever, according to the venture firm Space Capital. This puts 2021 in line to exceed the $9.1 Billion total deal last year.

Space startups are tackling decades-old industry problems by developing innovative solutions. Michigan-based Atlas Space improves satellite-to-ground communication by applying software to processes that used to be manual. Planet Labs currently has more than 200 mini-satellites–which are far cheaper than traditional ones–orbiting the earth and collecting data for clients.

And Los Angeles-based Relativity Space, which is building more affordable reusable rockets in part by using 3-D printing, closed a $650 million round earlier this year to bring its total raised to a whopping $1.3 billion.

