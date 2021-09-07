This Call of Duty update is more than just a Warzone map. It could change your life.

According to a new spot from fans, FOV Sliders could be coming to Call of Duty Vanguard, and with that in mind, Call of Duty Warzone. Fans love this option because it allows them to see further and more. - Advertisement - Warzone console users are currently affected by this feature. Gamers on PC have the ability to increase their FOV by around 120. However, gamers using PS4 or Xbox One can only see 80. Although this is a slight advantage for PC gamers, console Warzone gamers have the ability to remove crossplay from their games and eliminate the issue.

It looks like FOV will be joining Call of Duty Vanguard later in the year. - Advertisement - Adam Iscove, Sledgehammer Studio’s director of development, shared a teaser photo showing this option on Twitter. It features PlayStation button inputs. This may not be the best news for Call of Duty Warzone players, but it is important to note that they will both be integrated. The new Anti-cheat System will help reduce the number of hackers and aimbots. Warzone’s Pacific map is set to launch with the new anti-cheat PC system. Raven has been testing the system extensively and running final tests.

It is possible that the next Call of Duty Warzone Update, which will bring new Vanguard content into Battle Royale, could include this option. - Advertisement - Activision confirmed with Vanguard that they are releasing a Warzone map. It is anticipated to be available before the end the year. Activision posted more information about the map in a series new posts. They confirmed that it was part of a larger content roadmap and added: The Pacific Map will include a completely new play-space on islands, built entirely from scratch and with new points of interests. Are you ready to explore the expansive island’s lush landscapes and rocky crags? “Visually Warzone’s Pacific Map will offer a refreshing change from Verdansk’s war-torn landscape. It is more lively and vibrant, and has many secrets within it. You will also have the opportunity to experience new and continuous experiences during your stay in the Pacific. The island measures roughly Verdansk in size and was built using lessons learned from nearly two years of community participation. It is an engaging and fun game space that offers a lot of gameplay possibilities and has a great deal of potential for combat.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 22:44.56 +0000