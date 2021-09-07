Three warning signs for high cholesterol: High levels of energy on your feet

A high level of cholesterol refers to a higher amount of the fatty substance cholesterol. High cholesterol is caused by not eating enough healthy foods, excessive exercise, obesity, drinking too much alcohol, and smoking. Consistently high cholesterol levels can raise your risk of heart disease so it’s vital to keep it at bay.
Two ways to get a blood cholesterol test are available:
- Take blood from your arm
- Finger-prick test.
Next steps
A medical professional can help you lower your cholesterol if you have it.
The best countermeasures to high cholesterol are diet and exercise.
Many foods can help lower cholesterol.
According to Heart UK, lowering your cholesterol is as simple as reducing saturated fat and substituting some with unsaturated fats.
Saturated fat refers to the type of fat that is found in butter and lard as well as ghee and fatty meats such cheese.
These are some foods that contain unsaturated fats:
- Vegetable oils include sunflower, peanut, sunflower and rapeseed oils.
- Avocados, seeds and nuts
- Vegetable oils such as olive and sunflower oil are used to make fat spreads.
- Oily fish
Heart UK notes that oil fish is a great source of healthy, unsaturated fats.
The charity advises that you aim to consume two portions per week of fish, with at least one being oily.
A portion of 140g is the maximum, however you can have two to three portions during the week.
Mayo Clinic says moderate exercise can raise HDL cholesterol (the “good”) cholesterol.
The health body explains that you can exercise up to 30 minutes five days a week with your doctor’s approval.
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 19:54.39 (+0000).