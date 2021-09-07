Timeline: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes, a Stanford University graduate, founded the company in 19 years, inspired by her fear of needles. She wanted to create a more cost-effective and efficient option for traditional blood tests. Theranos offered patients the opportunity to check for diabetes and cancer with just a few drops. Her board included well-known politicians and important retail partners, which helped her attract hundreds of millions in funding.
Theranos technology and testing were exposed by a Wall Street Journal probe. The dominoes then fell. The US government indicted Holmes and her ex-business partner Ramesh Balwani with wire fraud and conspiring to commit wirefraud. Both have pleaded guilty. Holmes finally gets her moment in court, more than three decades later.
These are some highlights from the fall and rise of Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and others.
March 2004, Holmes leaves Stanford to pursue Theranos
Holmes, a Stanford University sophomore studying chemical engineering, drops out of school to pursue her startup, Theranos, which she founded in 2003 at age 19. It is an amalgamation of “therapy” and the word “diagnosis” that gave rise to its name.
September 2009: Ramesh Balwani, also known as Sunny Balwani, joins Theranos to be Holmes’ right-hand person.
Balwani is now the chief operating officer of the startup. Balwani is almost 20 years older than Holmes and met her in 2002 while on a Stanford University trip to Beijing. Later, it was revealed that the two were romantically involved.
September 2013, Holmes discusses Theranos and announces a partnership with Walgreens
A decade after first starting the company, Holmes takes the lid off Theranos and courts media attention the same month that Theranos and Walgreens announce they’ve struck up a long-term partnership. Theranos Wellness Center’s first location opened in Palo Alto at Walgreens. Here consumers can get a blood test.
The original plan had been to make Theranos’ testing available at Walgreens locations nationwide.
Forbes names Holmes as one of America’s richest women September 2014.
Holmes is named to the magazine’s American billionaire list with the outlet reporting she owns a 50% stake in the startup, pinning her personal wealth at $4.5 billion.
December 2014: Theranos raised $400 Million
Theranos has raised more than $400 million, according to a profile of the company and Holmes by The New Yorker. It counts Oracle’s Larry Ellison among its investors.
July 2015: FDA approves Theranos for Herpes testing
The FDA clears Theranos to use of its proprietary tiny blood-collection vials to finger stick blood test for herpes simplex 1 virus — its first and only approval for a diagnostic test.
October 2015: Holmes responds to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal into Theranos.
The Wall Street Journal reports Theranos is using its proprietary technique on only a small number of the 240 tests it performs, and that the vast majority of its tests are done with traditional vials of blood drawn from the arm, not the “few drops” taken by a finger prick. Theranos defends their testing methods and calls the Journal’s report “factually erroneous.”
A day later, Theranos halts the use of its blood-collection vials for all but the herpes test due to pressures from the FDA. (Later that month, the FDA released two heavily redacted reports citing 14 concerns, including calling the company’s proprietary vial an “uncleared medical device.”)
One week after the Journal report, Holmes is interviewed on-stage at the outlet’s conference in Laguna Beach. She says, “We are proud of what we do.”
Amid the criticism, Theranos reportedly shakes up its board of directors, eliminating Henry Kissinger and George Shultz as directors while moving them to a new board of counselors; the company also forms a separate medical board.
November 2015: Theranos’ and Safeway’s partnership fails
Safeway, which invested $350 million into building out clinics in hundreds of its supermarkets to eventually offer Theranos blood tests, reportedly looks to dissolve its relationship with the company before it ever offered its services.
January 2016, Federal regulators criticize Theranos California laboratory; Walgreens withdraws
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sends Theranos a letter saying its California lab has failed to comply with federal standards and that patients are in “immediate jeopardy.” The company has 10 days to resolve the issue.
In response, Walgreens says it will not send any lab tests to Theranos’ California lab for analysis and suspends Theranos services at its Palo Alto Walgreens location.
March 2016, CMS threatens to exempt Holmes and Balwani From Lab Business
CMS threatens to ban Holmes and Balwani from the laboratory business for two years after the company allegedly failed to fix problems at its California lab. Theranos says that’s a “worst case scenario.“
Mai 2016: Balwani resigns; Theranos nullifies two years worth of blood tests
Balwani departs. The company also adds three new board members as part of the restructuring: Fabrizio Bonanni, a former executive vice president of biotech firm Amgen, former CDC director William Foege, and former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich.
Theranos voids two years of blood test results from its proprietary testing devices, correcting tens of thousands of blood-test reports, the Journal reports.
June 2016, Holmes net worth is revised to $0; Theranos looses its biggest retail partner
Forbes revises its estimate of Holmes’ net worth from $4.5 billion to $0. Forbes also reduces the magazine’s valuation of Holmes from $9 billion to $850 million.
Walgreens, once Theranos’ largest retail partner, ends its partnership with the company and says it will close all 40 Theranos Wellness Centers.
July 2016, Holmes banned from leading labs for 2 years
CMS revokes Theranos’ license to operate its California lab and bans Holmes from running a blood-testing lab for two years.
August 2016, The Company unveils the’miniLab’ device
Holmes tries to move past recent setbacks by unveiling a mini testing laboratory, called miniLab, at a conference for the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. Theranos is trying to bypass CMS sanctions by selling its device and not operating its own clinics.
October 2016, Theranos Investor sues Theranos; Theranos Downsizes
Theranos investor Partner Fund Management sues the company for $96.1 million, the amount it sunk into the company in February 2014, plus damages. The company is accused of securities fraud. Theranos and Partner Fund Management reached an unspecified settlement in May 2017, at an undisclosed sum.
The company also lays off 340 employees as it closes clinical labs and wellness centers as it attempts to pivot and focus on the miniLab.
November 2016, Walgreens sues Theranos
Walgreens sued the startup that tests blood for contract breaches. Walgreens wanted to recover $140 million that it invested in the company. The lawsuit was settled August, 2017.
January 2017, more layoffs followed by failed laboratory inspection
Theranos downsizes its workforce yet again following the increased scrutiny into its operations, laying off approximately 155 employees or about 41% of staffers.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Theranos failed a second regulatory lab inspection in September, and that the company was closing its last blood testing location as a result.
April 2017, Theranos agrees to CMS and Arizona AG
Theranos settles with the CMS, agreeing to pay $30,000 and to not to own or operate any clinical labs for two years.
Theranos also settles with the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich over allegations that its advertisements misrepresented the method, accuracy, and reliability of its blood testing and that the company was out of compliance with federal regulations governing clinical lab testing. As part of the settlement, Theranos will pay $4.65million to Arizona customers.
March 2018, Holmes is charged with massive fraud
The SEC charges Holmes and Balwani with a “massive fraud” involving more than $700 million from investors through an “elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance.”
The SEC claims Holmes and Balwani knew Theranos’ proprietary analyser couldn’t perform 12 out of 200 tests published by it on its patient testing menu.
Holmes and Theranos agree to settle the allegations against them. Holmes also gives up her control over the company, as well as a large portion of her share in it. Balwani is fighting these charges. His attorney says he represented Theranos investors accurately to his best ability.”
Mai 2018: “Bad Blood.”
John Carreyrou was the first to report on Theranos’ story for Wall Street Journal. He publishes “Bad Blood”, a comprehensive look into what really happened within the company. Director Adam McKay (who directed “The Big Short”) secures the rights to make the film, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes, by the same name.
June 2018, Holmes and Balwani are indicted for criminal fraud
Holmes and Balwani are indicted on federal wire fraud charges over allegedly engaging in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors, as well as a scheme to defraud doctors and patients. Each of them could spend up to 20 years prison. Both have pleaded guilty.
Theranos made the announcement that Holmes had resigned as CEO minutes before the public was informed. David Taylor (general counsel) will take over the role of CEO. Holmes is still the chairperson of the board.
September 2018, Theranos will dissolve
Taylor emails shareholders that Theranos will dissolve, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Taylor said more than 80 potential buyers were not interested in a sale. “We are now out of time,” Taylor wrote.
March 2019, Theranos receives the documentary treatment
Alex Gibney, the prolific documentary filmmaker behind “Dirty Money,” “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” and “The Armstrong Lie,” debuts “The Inventor” on HBO, following the rise and fall of Theranos.
Mai 2020: A second criminal wire fraud case is added
Holmes now faces a dozen counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
September 2020: Holmes’ potential defense strategy is revealed
New court documents reveal that Holmes could seek “mental disease” protection in her criminal fraud trial. Later, in August 2021, unsealed court documents reveal Holmes is likely to claim she was the victim of a decade-long abusive relationship with Balwani. Their trials were halted due to these allegations. The trial of his accusation is set to start in 2022.
December 2020: Holmes’ criminal trial delayed til 2021
Holmes’ criminal case was originally scheduled to start in July 2020. However, Holmes is now facing delays until July 2021 because of the pandemic coronavirus.
March 2021: Holmes’ pregnancy delays the trial further
News surfaces that Holmes’ is expecting her first child, once more further delaying her criminal trial. A court document revealed that Holmes’ lawyer advised the US government that Holmes was due July 2021. She gave birth in July.
August 2021: Jury selection begins for Holmes’ criminal case
More than 80 potential jurors are brought into a San Jose courtroom for questioning over the course of two days to determine if they are fit to serve as impartial, fair jurors for the criminal trial of Holmes. Five alternatives are available to the seven-member jury that includes five men and five woman.
