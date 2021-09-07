Timeline: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes, a Stanford University graduate, founded the company in 19 years, inspired by her fear of needles. She wanted to create a more cost-effective and efficient option for traditional blood tests. Theranos offered patients the opportunity to check for diabetes and cancer with just a few drops. Her board included well-known politicians and important retail partners, which helped her attract hundreds of millions in funding.

Theranos technology and testing were exposed by a Wall Street Journal probe. The dominoes then fell. The US government indicted Holmes and her ex-business partner Ramesh Balwani with wire fraud and conspiring to commit wirefraud. Both have pleaded guilty. Holmes finally gets her moment in court, more than three decades later.

These are some highlights from the fall and rise of Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and others.

March 2004, Holmes leaves Stanford to pursue Theranos

