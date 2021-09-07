“Tyson is afraid to face Holyfield again!”

Mike Tyson is afraid of Evander Holyfield knocking him out so he won’t take on another fight, according to Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh.

Tyson, now 54, returned to the ring to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight last year.

Holyfield (58) will make a quick comeback Saturday night by taking over for Oscar De La Hoya (48), in a fight against Vitor Belfort, UFC’s great.

Sky Sports exclusively reported that Kavanaugh spoke out about Tyson’s behavior: “We know he wants to fight Lennox Lewis.”

In 2002, Lewis beat Tyson in a fight for the world heavyweight title.

Image:

Mike Tyson notoriously bit Evander Holyfield during a world title fight

Kavanaugh said about Tyson, “We were told that he was afraid to fight Evander.”

“Despite the back-and forth poking, Mike has a huge payday in his hands to help him fight for Thanksgiving. He has one of the biggest paydays!

We can’t push it forward.

“Now, I’ve heard from several reliable sources that Mike is scared.” “He thinks Evander will knock him out.”

Mike Tyson made an appearance in All Elite Wrestling – and didn’t waste any time getting physical!

Holyfield defeated Tyson in their first fight in 1996. Their rematch one year later is part of boxing legends because Tyson was disqualified for biting off some of his opponent’s ears.

Holyfield is one of only two men who have won the world title at heavyweight or cruiserweight. He last fought a decade ago.

Kavanaugh stated that he had an offer to Mike for Holyfield’s fight again.

Holyfield told Sky Sports last year that he hadn’t closed off his rivalry against Tyson.

He replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask me!”

Image:

Mike Tyson returned for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr last year

I wouldn’t ask anyone to do something they didn’t like to. It’s charity. It’s possible to find a solution that benefits everyone.

David Haye (40) will be ending his retirement in order to face Joe Fournier undercard for Holyfield’s return.

Anderson Silva, a legend in UFC, and Tito Ortiz are also expected to meet up at the ring.

Publié at Tue 07/09/2021 05.47:49 +0000