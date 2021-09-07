This deal, reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will allow gas to bypass Ukraine and Poland for Germany. But now Mr Putin is turning the screw on Berlin, hoping to avoid them implementing EU law across the system. Although the Kremlin did not intend to restrict the UK, it has forced the UK to use old power-up methods. Gas prices at record levels this summer have meant more coal has been burned in order to supply energy needs.

Many other countries also dipped into their gas reserves during the cold start to this year, which pushed up prices. - Advertisement - The fact that wind farms can’t produce as much wind due to autumn weather has also contributed to this problem. But making this worse is the threat of a gas supply crisis, as Britain buy a big bulk of Russian gas through the Netherlands. A former coal plant, West Burton A in Lincolnshire has been re-fired. It was previously on standby.

After a National Grid ESO spokesperson stated that there was a 3-day absence of coal use for energy during mid-August, this is the latest. - Advertisement - According to the organisation responsible for balancing UK’s electricity supplies, coal now provides three percent of UK power. In 2020, 1.6% of UK’s electricity mix was made up by coal. This is a 25% decrease in sales compared with five years ago. However, Mr Putin’s politics could impede this progress. READ MORE: Russian nuclear-tipped torpedoes exposed by satellite

- Advertisement - “Depending upon system conditions, certain power sources might be more effective at meeting balancing requirements than others. Therefore, the best cost-effective way to make sure safe and secure system operation is sought.” Tom Greatrex is the chief executive of The Nuclear Industry Association. He stated that the nuclear industry needs to continue investing in new plants. He stated that without coal, “We will continue to use it as a fallback” and would not achieve our net zero goals.

