UK Marshmallow raised $85M at a valuation of $1.25B Car insurance is more accessible and based on big data

Marshmallow — a U.K.-based car insurance provider that has made a name for itself in the market by providing a new approach to car insurance aimed at using a wider set of data points and clever algorithms to net a more diverse set of customers and provide more competitive rates — is announcing a milestone today in its life as a startup, as well as in the bigger U.K. tech world.

In a fresh round of financing, the London-based company was co-founded in 2012 by identical twins Oliver Kent-Braham (and David Goate) and raised $85 millions. It is notable for two reasons: Marshmallow’s Series B valuation surpasses $1 billion, specifically $1.25 trillion; Marshmallow becomes part of the very few U.K startups that were founded by Black men — Oliver and Alexander.

Marshmallow is a UK-based unicorn that was founded by people of Black origin or heritage. However, I am able to think of at least two that were preceded by it. WorldRemit (which last month changed its name to Zepz) has a current market value at $5 billion. Ismail Ahmed, cofounder and chairman, has been called the most influential Black Briton.

It doesn’t matter if Marshmallow was the first or the last, but it is a noteworthy detail that I think it worth noting, especially considering the lack of diversity within the U.K. tech industry.

Marshmallow’s innovative, big-data strategy and traction in market speak for itself. When we covered the company’s most recent funding round before this — a $30 million raise in November 2020 — the startup was valued at $310 million. Marshmallow has almost quadrupled in value within a year. It has sold 100,000 cars and has grown 100% since then.

Oliver said that the company’s current goal is to strengthen its customer relationships. This will include providing better driver training and possibly selling more of their services.

In this, the startup will be tapping into a new approach that other insurtech startups are taking as they rethink traditional insurance models, much like YuLife is positioning its life insurance products within a bigger wellness and personal improvement business. Oliver stated that Marshmallow customers are between 20 and 40 years old. There is also the possibility of new products for younger people. This means that there’s long-term benefit in keeping customers loyal and retaining them for many more years.

Marshmallow will use this funding as well to move closer to its strategy to reach markets beyond the U.K., a plan that’s been in development for some time. Marshmallow spoke up the possibility of international expansion during its last round, but it has not yet announced which markets they will be focusing on.

Fintech startups are frequently referred to as insurance, and specifically startups that offer insurance. This is because they have many similarities: both industries are involved in assessing and mitigating fraud and risk; customers are sometimes able to make discretionary investments; both are highly regulated and must ensure their data security.

Because so much of their hard work is similar, it’s not unusual to see both services (FintechOS, Shift Tech being two examples) that allow fintech companies to offer insurance services.

In reality, however, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on insurance and car insurance. EY and Association of British Insurers reported that many insurance companies saw an increase in business by 2020. Lockdowns resulted in fewer drivers, which meant that more people could drive and thus fewer accidents. Also, fewer claimants were making claims.

However, 2021 has seen a change in the story. New pricing rules will see many providers go into debt for the next year. And the Chartered Insurance Institute points out that it will also be worth watching to see how the low use of cars in one year will impact use going forward: some car owners, especially in urban areas where keeping a car is expensive, will inevitably start to question whether they need to own and insure a car at all.

Ironically, all of this plays to the advantage of Marshmallow. Marshmallow is offering a flexible approach for customers that might otherwise be turned down by traditional businesses or priced out of their offerings. While neobanks certainly have prompted more established institutions to attempt to improve their products in order to be competitive, this has not happened with insurance.

Oliver stated that Marshmallow has faced stiffer competition from the older incumbents since it started with the notion of power and data. They are large companies that have remained the same. Some of these companies are around for many decades. Others, for hundreds. “Change is slow.”

This leaves Marshmallow and newer companies such as Lemonade and Hippo with a huge opportunity. Investors also have a great chance to invest in new ideas and to support them in an industry that is estimated to total $5 trillion.

Eileen Burbidge (a Passion Capital partner) stated that the team’s success demonstrates demand for an innovative type of insurance provider. She said, “The traction achieved by the team demonstrates the demand to provide fair prices and focus more on the consumer experience.” We have been proud to back the team’s goals since its inception and look forward to the next chapter in Europe, as the company continues to transform the insurance industry.

