Venice travelers will need to book in advance as the city’s ‘groans’ are not available. Tourists are weighing in at less than half the recommended weight

Venice, a city known for its beautiful architecture, romantic gondola rides, and mouth-watering food is a top choice among British tourists. But the idyllic destination is set to become more difficult to visit as tourists will have to book an entry ticket for the city on an app.

Venice's tourism has become a hot topic in recent years. The city is struggling to handle the increasing number of tourists. After UNESCO threatened the destruction of Venice's cultural heritage, cruise ships were unable to enter Venice ports because of overcrowding. Venetians are complaining about the influx of tourists to their city. They call them "a plague". Brugnano said: " I have a duty to make this city liveable for those who inhabit it."

Many Twitter users support the decision to restrict entry and have been agitating for tourist control measures. One user on Twitter said that Venice has been a Zoo for many years. Too many tourists at once ." A different argument was made that "Venice is struggling under the burden of tourists." The new restrictions were "logical". But not all were in agreement. Unified opposition was expressed by one user: "This new scam will guarantee that tourists with brains ."

Venice, Italy was visited annually by approximately 25 million tourists before the epidemic. Most of Venice's day-trippers were cruise ship passengers who stopped at Venice to take a shorter trip. After it was discovered that the cruise ships could cause damage to Venice's lagoon and overcrowding, city officials have banned them. Venice officials have stated that they anticipate facing lawsuits and protests regarding the limits of tourist activity, but intend to continue.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 13:32.15 +0000