Virgin Media loses humiliatingly. This might be enough to convince You can switch to Sky or BT

Ofcom in the UK has put some pressure on broadband and paid-telly providers. It has released a list of customer complaints. This reveals that while Sky, BT, and EE perform well, Virgin Media needs to improve its user satisfaction.
In almost every category, the full-fibre internet company has finished at the bottom, including Home Broadband and Landline Phones. Virgin Media received the highest number of complaints in each category.
Virgin Mobile, which was last behind Three, was the mobile operator most frequently complained about. Customers had the least number of complaints about EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.
This report is published by Ofcom every three months. This latest report covers January through March. It also includes the third national lockdown in the UK, at the beginning of 2021. During this period, millions were told to remain inside and work or study from home via their broadband connections.
Ofcom states that overall complaints regarding mobile services have remained stable. Broadband and landline complaints reached a 3-year peak, while pay-TV complaints increased.
Concerningly, for Virgin customers who signed up, complaints spiked mainly due to Virgin Media, which is the largest complain-about broadband, pay-TV, and landline provider. The main reason Virgin Media customers complained about Virgin Media to Ofcom was the way the company handled problems.
Fergal Farragher (Ofcom’s Consumer Protection director) spoke out about these stats. “These complaints figures were from the peak pandemic which was difficult for all, even businesses. However, some service providers were clearly more difficult than others in customer service and we can understand the frustration that their customers must have felt at a crucial time for them.
We have made it clear to our providers that we expect the performance of the system to return to the same levels as before the pandemic.
Virgin claims that several of its call centers were closed earlier in the year because of the pandemic, and has since added staff.
Virgin Media spokeswoman said that “Providing great customer service alongside quick, reliable services is our top priority.” Ofcom has collected data to create this report. Since then, Ofcom has made many improvements in customer service. We have hired more than 500 agents and seen complaints drop by 70%, making them the lowest since 2018. To provide the best service possible to our customers, we will continue investing in and improving.
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 06:06:41 +0000