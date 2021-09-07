Virgin Media loses humiliatingly. This might be enough to convince You can switch to Sky or BT

Ofcom in the UK has put some pressure on broadband and paid-telly providers. It has released a list of customer complaints. This reveals that while Sky, BT, and EE perform well, Virgin Media needs to improve its user satisfaction.

In almost every category, the full-fibre internet company has finished at the bottom, including Home Broadband and Landline Phones. Virgin Media received the highest number of complaints in each category.

Virgin Mobile, which was last behind Three, was the mobile operator most frequently complained about. Customers had the least number of complaints about EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

This report is published by Ofcom every three months. This latest report covers January through March. It also includes the third national lockdown in the UK, at the beginning of 2021. During this period, millions were told to remain inside and work or study from home via their broadband connections.

Ofcom states that overall complaints regarding mobile services have remained stable. Broadband and landline complaints reached a 3-year peak, while pay-TV complaints increased.

