Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Science

Warning: Delta variant warns that lockdown may still be necessary despite the heroic vaccination rollout

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

Warning: Delta variant warns that lockdown may still be necessary despite the heroic vaccination rollout

According to Israeli data, the virus disappears approximately six months after it is injected.

But, vaccinations remain the fastest way to escape the pandemic. There are currently no plans for a second lockdown in the UK.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the government has considered a temporary lockdown for October’s half term school holidays.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister confirmed that this was not true, but it hasn’t been completely ruled out by the Government.

He stated that contingency plans were part of responsible planning. However, these types of measures will only be reinstated in the last resort to stop unsustainable pressures on the NHS.

“I believe we made it clear that we would take action to safeguard our NHS. We have.”

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 18:24:00 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEuroMillions Results LIVE September 7, 2018: What are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery?
Next articleNew treatment for arthritis: Arthritis is now possible thanks to a breakthrough study
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks