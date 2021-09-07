You might not recognize these symptoms of arthritis:

Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful condition which affects around one percent of the UK population. It can be a severe condition that makes it difficult to get work done or interferes with daily living. These are the unusual symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

What exactly is rheumatoid?

Rheumatoid is an autoimmune condition and the most prevalent form of arthritis in Britain.

- Advertisement -

Your immune system uses Rheumatoid to attack the cells of your joints instead of fighting infection. This causes your joints to become painful and swelling.

Rheumatoid Arthritis is twice as common in women than it is for men.

Rheumatoid arthritis can be a severe condition which makes everyday living difficult.

READ MORE: Dementia: The ‘first’ symptom of dementia may not be memory loss