You might not recognize these symptoms of arthritis:

Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful condition which affects around one percent of the UK population. It can be a severe condition that makes it difficult to get work done or interferes with daily living. These are the unusual symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.
What exactly is rheumatoid?
Rheumatoid is an autoimmune condition and the most prevalent form of arthritis in Britain.
Your immune system uses Rheumatoid to attack the cells of your joints instead of fighting infection. This causes your joints to become painful and swelling.
Rheumatoid Arthritis is twice as common in women than it is for men.
Rheumatoid arthritis can be a severe condition which makes everyday living difficult.
READ MORE: Dementia: The ‘first’ symptom of dementia may not be memory loss
Although there is no cure, early detection can help to manage rheumatoid.
While the most severe effects of rheumatoidarthritis are in your joints, there can be many other effects.
If you experience any of the four symptoms that are so unusual in rheumatoid, don’t ignore them. Seek advice from your doctor.
Chest Pain
You may be at higher risk for heart disease if you have rheumatoid.
Indigestion and stomach pain
Both rheumatoid and prescription medications can cause stomach ulcers, stomach bleeding and diarrhoea.
Colon inflammation can be a side effect of rheumatoid, which makes colitis even more common.
Rarely, stomach pain can indicate a more serious condition called rheumatoid vaselitis. This is where blood vessels are inflamed.
Rheumatoid vasculitis can cause stomach pain and weight loss.
You should consult your doctor if you experience any symptoms associated with rheumatoid arthritis.
Publiated at 07/09/2021, 07:56:00 (+0000).