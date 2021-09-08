A Billionaire wants to build a real-life Rapture in America Desert

Marc Lore, a billionaire who was previously a Walmart executive has expressed his plans for America’s next city. It will be built at a cost of $400 billion.

CNN reports that the new city, called Telosa, is being designed to be a sustainable metropolis located in a desert somewhere in the U.S. City planners currently consider Nevada, Utah and Arizona as well as Arizona and Texas.

Each idea begins with a small seed. #CityofTelosa #NewCity #CityoftheFuture @CityofTelosa @ArcherAviation pic.twitter.com/MwJV4grkky Marc Lore (@MarcLore).September 3, 2021

It is designed to make it easy for residents to reach work or school in a matter of minutes. Telosa is to be environmentally-friendly and use sustainable energy as well as water. The Equitism Tower is at the heart of all this, and was designed as a “beacon for the city”.

According to the plan, 5 million people will be supported by 150,000 acres of land. This stage is however at least 40 years off. It is expected that the first phase will take between 10-20 years and support approximately 1,000,000 people.

Bloomberg @business today revealed @CityofTelosa, a vision by @BjarkeIngels & @MarcLore to create a city that is a model for the future. It will set a standard in urban living and expand human potential. Learn more here: https://t.co/VD4tpZSgtf pic.twitter.com/lvPXkuWiMH — BIG (@BIGstertweets).September 1, 2021

The city may evoke memories of BioShock‘s Rapture, the large, underwater utopia designed to help society flourish. Telosa’s proponents say that their aim is not to build a utopia but to keep the focus on what is achievable.

Speaking of Rapture, the upcoming BioShock 4 seemingly won’t take place in either Rapture or BioShock Infinite’s Columbia, according to job listings for the game. If Telosa makes you want to dive back into the world of Rapture, you can follow IGN’s BioShock walkthrough every step of the way.

