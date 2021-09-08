A pensioner who accidentally transferred PS38k to a stranger now risks losing his home

Gordon Layton (88), a Bundaberg resident, tried to pay the company who moved his old house onto his land by bank transfer. He did not realize that he had saved the company’s ANZ account under the wrong name, and $71,400 was being sent to the wrong recipient.

Jacqui Morrison White and Mr Layton didn’t realize the mistake until after the June 14 transaction. - Advertisement - The recipient withdrew his money the next day after they notified ANZ, Mr Layton’s bank ING and ANZ. The house-moving company threatens legal action against Mr Layton if they don’t pay the amount owing them. Mr Layton claims that Mr Layton is not to be blamed. His family and Mr Layton have been under so much stress that they had to light a match on their 88th anniversary. READ MORE:London dealt hammer blow in fight against EU as new PS600m tax raid

- Advertisement - The daughter of the deceased said on A Current Affair, an Australian television show: “It’s a horrible feeling to realize $71,400 is your father’s money gone. It is an elderly pensioner’s money. If we don’t receive it back, my father will have to sell his home to repay the debt. Is that fair? She said that ANZ had asked the recipient for the money back but he declined. Ms Morrison White stated: “For some strange reason, they didn’t act within 24-hours. That seems to have been a contributing factor.” Two large banks make a lot of money each year. A little old pensioner made a mistake, and the bank executives threw their hands up in the air saying “we can’t assist you”. That is wrong.

__S.16__ DO NOT MISS

Joe Biden suffers blunder after telling children ‘don’t jump’[WORLD]

National Insurance changes: Pensioners WILL have to pay[FINANCE]

Andy Burnham blasted as he demands 10% death tax plan[TV]

- Advertisement - A spokesperson for ING stated that Mr Layton had paid money to an incorrect person with an account at ANZ. We were alerted about Mr Layton’s error and sent a recall request ANZ, but they could not return funds to Mr Layton’s ING account span> A spokesperson for ANZ told MailOnline that they were aware of the matter. They said: “We have been working closely with our customer as well as relevant law enforcement to recover Mr Layton’s funds and help the police in their investigations.” “When ANZ is notified by a bank of a misplaced payment, we track the money and attempt to retrieve it from the intended recipient.” This is a matter for the police, so we will not make further comments .” A man was allegedly responsible for taking the money. He is now facing court.

Publiated at 12:59:00, Wed 08 Sep 2021 +0000