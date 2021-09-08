A sunshine supplement containing calcium has been linked to a 17 percent rise in the risk of developing deadly diseases

Dr Michos suggests that people should not take supplements and instead eat a healthy diet.
He said, “Increasingly the data show that most healthy adults do not need supplements.”
Healthy eating habits and lower stroke risk
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “Choosing healthy meals and snacks can help prevent stroke.”
These include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, low-fat saturated and trans fat foods, as well as foods rich in fiber.
The health body stated that reducing salt and sodium in the diet could also help lower blood pressure.
High cholesterol and high blood pressure can increase the risk of having strokes.
According to Dr Michos, his colleagues found that a diet low in salt can reduce the death rate by 10%
In five trials, 3,680 high-blood pressure participants were given a low salt diet. The risk of dying from heart disease fell by 33% in each study.
You might be able to notice other symptoms that may not have been recognized as strokes.
A stroke could also be detected by a severe, sudden headache.
You might also see the following signs:
- Sudden weakness of numbness or paralysis on one side or the other, including feet, legs and hands.
- Finding words and speaking clearly in sentences is difficult.
- Sudden blurred vision, or sight loss in either one eye or both.
- Sudden memory loss, confusion or dizziness.
Call 999 immediately to save the life of someone who has suffered a stroke.
