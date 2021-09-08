A sunshine supplement containing calcium has been linked to a 17 percent rise in the risk of developing deadly diseases

Dr Michos suggests that people should not take supplements and instead eat a healthy diet.

He said, “Increasingly the data show that most healthy adults do not need supplements.”

Healthy eating habits and lower stroke risk

- Advertisement -

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “Choosing healthy meals and snacks can help prevent stroke.”

These include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, low-fat saturated and trans fat foods, as well as foods rich in fiber.

DO NOT MISS: