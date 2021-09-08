Quantcast
15.9 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Health

A sunshine supplement containing calcium has been linked to a 17 percent rise in the risk of developing deadly diseases

By Newslanes Media
0
16

Must read

A sunshine supplement containing calcium has been linked to a 17 percent rise in the risk of developing deadly diseases

Dr Michos suggests that people should not take supplements and instead eat a healthy diet.

He said, “Increasingly the data show that most healthy adults do not need supplements.”

Healthy eating habits and lower stroke risk

- Advertisement -

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “Choosing healthy meals and snacks can help prevent stroke.”

These include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, low-fat saturated and trans fat foods, as well as foods rich in fiber.

DO NOT MISS:

The health body stated that reducing salt and sodium in the diet could also help lower blood pressure.

- Advertisement -

High cholesterol and high blood pressure can increase the risk of having strokes.

According to Dr Michos, his colleagues found that a diet low in salt can reduce the death rate by 10%

In five trials, 3,680 high-blood pressure participants were given a low salt diet. The risk of dying from heart disease fell by 33% in each study.

Buy great deals for Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements on Amazon here

You might be able to notice other symptoms that may not have been recognized as strokes.

- Advertisement -

A stroke could also be detected by a severe, sudden headache.

You might also see the following signs:

  • Sudden weakness of numbness or paralysis on one side or the other, including feet, legs and hands.
  • Finding words and speaking clearly in sentences is difficult.
  • Sudden blurred vision, or sight loss in either one eye or both.
  • Sudden memory loss, confusion or dizziness.

Call 999 immediately to save the life of someone who has suffered a stroke.

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 03:38:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFirst time UK shark sighting: A critically endangered predator has been spotted for the first time in UK waters
Next articleFamily could spend PS400k, before the PS86,000 cap on social care as key costs is excluded
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks