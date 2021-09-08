Alexis Sanchez makes scathing remarks about Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo for debut

Manchester United have given Cristiano Ronaldo the No 7 shirt following his return to Old Trafford. They’ll be watching to see if he doesn’t make the same mistake as Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean international was expected to do great things when he left Arsenal in January 2018. But he ended up becoming one of the biggest failures of his career.
Manchester United required a boost in January 2018.
Their hopes of winning the Premier League title were over. Manchester City won.
In an attempt to boost Jose Mourinho’s morale and provide a lift for his supporters, Sanchez was signed by Arsenal. This swap agreement saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the other direction.
It seemed to be a great arrangement on the surface.
Arsenal’s only shining light in the last two decades of chaos was Sanchez, who had proven to be a reliable performer.
However, United was not his best team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to let him go after he had scored just five goals over 18 months.
Sanchez received PS400,000 per week, which is roughly equal to Ronaldo’s second salary.
They’ll also be praying that the Portugal International doesn’t suffer the same fate as Sanchez.
Later, the Chilean revealed in an Instagram post that he wanted to quit United just after one training session.
He said, “I would like to talk about my time at United. There were many things said that made me look terrible.”
I was tempted to visit United when I had the chance. This was an opportunity that was good for me because I loved United as a child.
I signed without knowing much about the details of the move. I discovered things in the first few days of being with my coworkers that were not obvious until they arrived.
“I learned many things from the first training that I received. My representative came to my home, and I asked: “Can the contract not be terminated so that Arsenal can return?”
They laughed and I explained to them that it was not right for me. The contract had been signed.”
Ronaldo will be wearing Sanchez’s No7 shirt to the club.
He’d be a much better Inter Milan signing if he scored more goals than five.
Ronaldo is convinced that his decision to go back to United pays off. He recently stated that he was ready to do the right thing.
He said, “Well, you know, I have an amazing history with this incredible club.”
“I went there when I was 18 years old, and it’s a wonderful feeling to come home after twelve years.
“So, I am really happy and looking forward for my first game.
It’s my best decision. I think it’s on the right track.
“I have moved from Juve to Manchester. It’s a new chapter. I’m so happy, glad and proud. I want to continue, make history and help Manchester win great achievements, trophies, number one, great things.”
Ronaldo revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a major role in his decision for United to be given another chance.
He stated, “Everybody knows that Sir Alex Ferguson is the key to my signing for Manchester [United] [at 18].”
“I can still remember the time we played Manchester against Sporting Lisbon. Sir Alex Ferguson has become a father figure to me in football.
He was a great teacher and helped me tremendously.
He is a great friend and the key to my success. I signed for Manchester United.
