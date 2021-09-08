Alexis Sanchez makes scathing remarks about Man Utd Cristiano Ronaldo for debut

Manchester United have given Cristiano Ronaldo the No 7 shirt following his return to Old Trafford. They’ll be watching to see if he doesn’t make the same mistake as Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean international was expected to do great things when he left Arsenal in January 2018. But he ended up becoming one of the biggest failures of his career.

Manchester United required a boost in January 2018.

Their hopes of winning the Premier League title were over. Manchester City won.

In an attempt to boost Jose Mourinho’s morale and provide a lift for his supporters, Sanchez was signed by Arsenal. This swap agreement saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the other direction.

It seemed to be a great arrangement on the surface.

Arsenal’s only shining light in the last two decades of chaos was Sanchez, who had proven to be a reliable performer.

However, United was not his best team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to let him go after he had scored just five goals over 18 months.

