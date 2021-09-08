Amazon retaliates against SpaceX during a regulatory battle of words Satellite constellations

Amazon sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission today describing a number of SpaceX’s regulations. This is the latest chapter in the bare-knuckles fight over satellite constellations.

C. Andrew Keisner (lead counsel on Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite program), sent the letter to the FCC. It argued that SpaceX had trampled upon regulatory requirements and that SpaceX slanders any person who tries to hold the company accountable.

Keisner stated that SpaceX’s conduct shows how Musk-led companies view rules. “Whether they are launching satellites using unlicensed antennas or building unapproved launch towers or opening a factory violating shelter-in place orders, their behavior demonstrates this: Rules are for others and those insisting upon, or simply requesting compliance, are worthy of ridicule and ad hominem attacks.”

This is in response to SpaceX’s last week complaint that Amazon “more than willing” to use legal and regulatory processes to hinder its competitors. We have reached out to SpaceX to receive a reply to our letter today. If we get back, we will add to this report.

SpaceX’s request for amendments to its Starlink application is the central point of the conflict of words. SpaceX has already begun beta-testing the initial constellation, which includes more than 1,600 satellites. Last month, SpaceX proposed two additional options to place tens or thousands more satellites in low earth orbit.

Amazon is working on Project Kuiper, however. Kuiper has more than 500 workers in Redmond Washington. Launch agreements have been made, but satellites have not yet been launched into orbit.

Amazon opposed SpaceX’s most recent request and said that SpaceX shouldn’t have combined the two possible constellations into one proposal.

Keisner stated that Amazon had a solution to this problem: settle on one constellation proposal as all the others and then resubmit it. SpaceX instead chose to go a harder path, one that involved misinformation and ad hominem attacks as well as a belief it could influence regulators through social media.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, took aim at Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder) on Twitter. He resigned as the CEO of SpaceX in July. Musk tweeted, “Turns Out Besos Retired in Order to Pursue a Full-Time Job Filing Suits Against SpaceX,” and joked in another tweet that Musk might “zap him on his head with our Space Lasers.”

The footnote-laden letter today touches upon several instances where SpaceX, Musk, and Tesla caused regulators some grief. These include an unauthorised test launch of the SpaceX Starship prototype, questions over its construction, Tesla’s dispute over a shelter in place order during the coronavirus epidemic, SpaceX lawsuits regarding launch contracts, and controversy about SpaceX’s Starlink antennas.

These cases were most often resolved in order to enable SpaceX and Tesla move forward.

Keisner stated that SpaceX has achieved its goal to avoid both rules and sanctions for violating them. SpaceX may end its run of success using this strategy.

Keisner mentioned last year’s $885 million federal subsidy to SpaceX to boost rural broadband internet access. Some complained in the months that the money was not going to places that were already served with broadband internet access or providing access to parking lots, traffic islands, and golf courses.

In July, the FCC sent a letter to SpaceX and scores of other subsidy recipients, giving them the opportunity to withdraw funding requests “where significant questions of waste have been raised.”

Keisner stated that the FCC letter provided some hope that SpaceX’s results would prompt changes in their tactics. But, he warned. He wrote that Musk and SpaceX should not be allowed to think for themselves. They will draw more protests from Amazon and other groups who would like to see all rules equally applied.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 16:55:43 +0000