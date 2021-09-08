An ancient Essex ghost is haunted by a beautiful witch Castle

The young girl was actually not found until spring of the next year, when her body was discovered floating face down in the stream near Hedingham Castle.

Some rumours suggest that Polly was pushed into the sea by her boyfriend after an argument. Others believe Polly committed suicide because she didn’t want to be with a man anymore.

Visitors were still informed that there was a shadow at the bottom of the castle when they looked up from the walls.

Folklore says it’s the ghost of Polly whose restless soul was not buried in the local parish but instead by a cross road.

According to legend, flowers are seen at crossroads marking the place where she is believed to be buried every Christmas Eve and Halloween.

A similar tale tells of an elderly monk and nun trying to get away from their families, only to be stopped by elders.

The ghost of Matthew Hopkins, better known as the Witchfinder General, is also believed to lurk in the haunted Essex location. He died in 1647 from tuberculosis.

