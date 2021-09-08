Android gets Gmail a fresh look, but it is possible that you have long-standing issues with your email. Wait to use it

Some Gmail users are about to be treated to a whole new look on the smartphone version of the popular email service. Google has started to push out the update to those lucky enough to have the latest Android 12 operating system installed and there are some nice changes designed to make the Gmail experience feel far more fluid.

Android 12 was unveiled at the Google IO developer conference earlier in this year. Material You is the latest addition to Android. It uses AI to customize the appearance of your smartphone using your favorite photo. You can change the background colour on Android by setting an image. This will also affect apps colours.

The unique design flows throughout the entire system… and that includes your Gmail Inbox.

This means that the app’s design will be identical to your phone’s, and your email background can change depending on your system settings.

There are subtle adjustments to the buttons and search fields, giving things a more softened and appealing appearance.

