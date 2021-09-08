Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Travel

Assassin’s creed Valhalla’s Orlog tabletop version is available now Available for Pre-Order

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

Forget dual-wielding axes and visiting Asgard: for our money it’s Orlog that ranks as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s best new feature. The two-player dice game, which you can play in various towns in the Viking game, is now getting an official, Assassin’s Creed-branded physical edition – and it supports local multiplayer on day one.

Ubisoft’s edition of Orlog, created with the help of collectible manufacturer PureArts, includes everything you need to play on your own table: there are two sets of six acrylic dice, two sets of 25 god favour tokens, two sets of 20 god favour cards, 32 polished stone health counters, two dice bowls made of durable ABS plastic, two god favour guides, a game coin (to track whose turn it is) and a gameplay guide.

- Advertisement -

Orlog, in Valhalla or elsewhere, is a dice combat sport that almost feels like Magic: The Gathering. Each player rolls dice with different symbols that can be used to attack, defend, or steal an opponent’s wealth. The gods can be invoked by players to tilt the balance. However, the winner of all health loses the game.

This video explains the game and shows off the physical version.

YouTube Thumbnail

Pre-orders are open now for the tabletop edition of Orlog, and Ubisoft reckons they’ll be shipping out in time for Yuletide.

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 21:47:04 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGareth Southgate proves Man City’s Jack Grealish worth it Despite England’s draw with Poland
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks