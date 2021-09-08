Assassin’s creed Valhalla’s Orlog tabletop version is available now Available for Pre-Order

Forget dual-wielding axes and visiting Asgard: for our money it’s Orlog that ranks as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s best new feature. The two-player dice game, which you can play in various towns in the Viking game, is now getting an official, Assassin’s Creed-branded physical edition – and it supports local multiplayer on day one.

Ubisoft’s edition of Orlog, created with the help of collectible manufacturer PureArts, includes everything you need to play on your own table: there are two sets of six acrylic dice, two sets of 25 god favour tokens, two sets of 20 god favour cards, 32 polished stone health counters, two dice bowls made of durable ABS plastic, two god favour guides, a game coin (to track whose turn it is) and a gameplay guide.

Orlog, in Valhalla or elsewhere, is a dice combat sport that almost feels like Magic: The Gathering. Each player rolls dice with different symbols that can be used to attack, defend, or steal an opponent’s wealth. The gods can be invoked by players to tilt the balance. However, the winner of all health loses the game.

This video explains the game and shows off the physical version.

Pre-orders are open now for the tabletop edition of Orlog, and Ubisoft reckons they’ll be shipping out in time for Yuletide.

