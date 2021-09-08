Quantcast
Avengers 5 Exclusive: Alan Silvestri on whether he will return to the role of composer following Avengers Endgame

By Newslanes Media
Silvestri said, “So they had us for Avengers 1, 3, and 4. Because of all the pressure and crazy expectations that were placed on these guys, and I mean Kevin Feige and his Russo Brothers.

They were under tremendous pressure. It was an amazing environment for me to be creative in.

They were kind, thoughtful, and collaborative people, so they would be open for me to return to them. Today, however, I have not received that invitation.”

Hollywood composer, the Hollywood composer, has been hard at work on the music to Back to the Future the musical. It opened recently in London’s West End.

