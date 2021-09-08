BBC Breakfast’s Jon Kay says goodbye Louise Minchin, co-host in heartfelt posting

Louise Minchin, 52, is due to leave BBC Breakfast next week and this morning her colleague Jon Kay, 51, said a final farewell on Twitter, as he shared a snap from their last shift together. He said that it was a pleasure to have worked alongside her and encouraged her to take advantage of the “lie-ins” ahead. This comes after twenty years of starting at 3.40 am.

Jon wrote on Twitter in regard to his 35.700 followers, "That was my final @BBCBreakfast Shift with @louiseminchin, before she goes home next week." It's been an honor to work alongside such a kind and generous professional. Lou, thank you – enjoy the lies-ins. (Studio photo bombers @Brijeshp & @ColleyPhoto will not be leaving!) " In addition to his warm words, the 51 year-old also shared a smiley snap with Louise and two of their colleagues. READ MORE: Charlie Dimmock had 'no regrets' over the Ground Force affair

The BBC Breakfast veteran celebrated her birthday today. Dan Walker, her co-star on the show, wished her happy birthday even though she had "abandoned" her in preparation for the new broadcast. The presenter took to Twitter to explain why he was not in the studio. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to @louiseminchin… whom I left to play in #BMWPGA Pro Am and do some #BBCBreakfast." Dan also shared a funny tweet and two photos of Louise in side-by-side hairstyles.

After she announced that she was leaving, the mum-of-two stunned viewers in June. She stated, "There was something that I wanted to share with you. This year marks 20 years since the first time I presented the program. Since then, I feel part of an enormous, huge BBC Breakfast family that includes all of us who work here and each of our viewers. It's been a pleasure to be a part. However, there's a catch. I have decided to stop setting an alarm at 3.40am every morning, and instead set it for 3.46am when I feel rebellious. I will be leaving the program. It won't be here for long and I want to say thank you to everyone for their loyalty over the years. I loved it so much, but now it is time to move on. Do not miss:

She said, “My kids can’t recall a time that I didn’t work on the program.” Louise also thought about the time she received a phone call at 2am confirming that something had occurred in Manchester. One bomb went off in the Manchester Arena at Ariana Grande’s concert, May 22nd 2017. Dan, her cohost shared the following: Dan said that he knew she was good but then he saw how amazing you are. This is your superpower.

“Your ability to share heartbreaking news with such gentleness, care and kindness is unmatched. It’s rare for anyone to do this, and it’s the reason you will be missed by our program.” Louise said that she would continue her podcast on extreme sport, and that there will be many “li-ins”. Dan stated, “From a personal standpoint my life would be much poorer without your help.” You are not only an outstanding star, but also brilliant at what you do.

