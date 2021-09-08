“Benidorm has returned!” As hotels in Spain fill up, Britons flood to Spain UK Tourists

Benidorm is a top UK tourist destination because of its beautiful beaches, lively nightlife and great weather. British holidaymakers are returning to Spain as a popular destination, and they’re booking hotels there again.
According to hospitality workers, they were thrilled to welcome back British tourists in Benidorm.
Spain has been included on the UK Government amber-list for summer. However, Benidorm’s strict nightclub curfews have just been lifted.
As strict pandemic restrictions in the UK prevented UK tourists from coming to this resort, many of its hotels and other hospitality venues struggled.
Despite the fact that Benidorm has a lower number of British tourists than previous years, Brits make up more than 10 percent of all international visitors.
At the moment, almost three quarters (or more) of all visitors to Benidorm are Spanish.
Since the Spanish pandemic has ended, it is now easier to travel between different areas.
British tourists were the most popular international visitors in Benidorm, accounting for 11.2 percent.
British tourists made up only five percent of international tourists to Benidorm before September. This reflects a quieter summer than usual.
The next most popular group of tourists from abroad in Benidorm was made up by Dutch, French, and Belgian tourists.
Hotel workers often regret not seeing British tourists in their resorts.
The busy September season may help Benidorm’s restaurants, bars and hotels recover from the pandemic.
Toni Mayor is the president of HOSBEC the hotel association. She stated: “If international tourism increases, then we might be faced with an acceptable month in September in Benidorm. “
In September, seven of the ten rooms in Benidorm were filled. This is a significant improvement over summer.
British tourists are expected to be encouraged to visit the area after Benidorm’s recent curfew lift.
Restaurants and bars now allow for eight people per table.
A tourist wrote: “Benidorm’s on its way back”, with a photo of Benidorm’s nightlife district.
One other tweeted: “Had an amazing night in Benidorm viewing a Take That tribute Band” with a clip of a Gary Barlow-like performer.
All UK travelers to Benidorm should follow all the current rules and regulations. This includes a pre-departure check upon arrival in the UK.
Double-vaccinated visitors must undergo a PCR test within two days of arrival. Unvaccinated vacationmakers need to take an additional test before they leave the country.
British tourists are advised to verify the latest local restrictions prior to departing for Benidorm.
