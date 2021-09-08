“Benidorm has returned!” As hotels in Spain fill up, Britons flood to Spain UK Tourists

According to hospitality workers, they were thrilled to welcome back British tourists in Benidorm.

- Advertisement -

Spain has been included on the UK Government amber-list for summer. However, Benidorm’s strict nightclub curfews have just been lifted.

As strict pandemic restrictions in the UK prevented UK tourists from coming to this resort, many of its hotels and other hospitality venues struggled.

Despite the fact that Benidorm has a lower number of British tourists than previous years, Brits make up more than 10 percent of all international visitors.

READ MORE:Cyprus holidays: What are the latest travel rules for Brits?