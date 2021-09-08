Bezos Earth Fund: Climate justice highlighted in 200M Round Grants and pledges

Today, the Bezos Earth Fund announced $203.7 Million in pledges and grants to support climate justice and climate recovery.

The pledges are part of a 10-year, $10 billion initiative backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to fund scientists, activists, non-governmental organizations and other actors who can address the challenges posed by climate change.

Andrew Steer was recently named president and CEO at the Bezos Earth Fund. We are helping organisations to unblock progress, and creating pathways for a better future.

Today’s announcement covers $73.7 million in immediate donations to 12 organizations, as well as a pledge of another $130 million to be given out by the end of 2021 to organizations supporting the Biden administration’s Justice40 climate initiative. Justice40 aims to deliver at least 40% from the total benefits of federal climate investments in clean energy. These are the details of how grants work:

Advancing climate justice:

Advocate for climate action in order to stimulate economic recovery

Advancing decarbonation:

The Earthshot Prize will receive $4.2 million, while the Campaign for Nature will get $1 million. The grants and pledges announced today follow an initial round of $791 million in grants to 16 environmental organizations, made last November.

