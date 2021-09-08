BMW iX Sophisto Gray Metallic shown at BMW Welt

Before we took the BMW iX for a test drive, we were able to view the BMW Welt in Munich. The iX at the Welt, in contrast to the BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic Launch color was painted in Sophisto Grey. For a premium appearance, the dark grey color was combined with bronze accents.

There are several exterior color options for BMW iX: Alpine White uni; Sapphire Black metallic; Sophisto Gray Brilliant Effect metallic; Mineral White metallic; Blue Ridge Mountain metallic; Blue Ridge Mountain metallic; BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metal.

For the German market, the new BMW iX will be offered with two exterior trim package: Essence and Signature Sports Package. Both lines will be further configurable as follows:

Essence Shadow Line using the BMW Individual high gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments, in black chrome

Essence BMW I blue exterior accessories in electrifying BMW blue color

Essence Titanium Bronze adorned with new, extravagant BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze Details

BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line Ornaments in Signature Sport Package

Signature Sports Package Titanium Bronze featuring the bronze trimmings

The BMW iX 40 in the Welt was configured with the Signature Sports Package and the 21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1010 with Bicolor 3D polished finish. Inside there are three levels of design to choose from: Interior Design Loft, Interior Design Suite and Interior Design Atelier. Furthermore, most of the materials used from trims, fabrics and leather upholsteries are manufactured out of renewable and/or sustainable materials, but there are also two choices of pure, real leather.

At market launch, in Q1 of 2022, there will be two models available — the BMW iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50. The former will be the entry-level iX, packing specs and options akin to those of the BMW X5 xDrive40i. Which means it will get a net 71 kWh battery pack, dual motors, one at each axle, for a combined 326 horsepower and a very healthy 464 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes 6.1 seconds, with a max range of 425 km (264 miles).

The BMW iX xDrive50 is going to be the headline variant, packing a new 105.2 kWh net battery pack and dual motors to make a very competitive 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while achieving a range of 630 km (over 300 miles, per EPA).

Publited at Thu, 9 Sep 2021 02:40:24 +0000