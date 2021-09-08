Recently, we saw photos of the BMW Individual online configurator showing a Mint Green BMW M4 Competition equipped with M Performance components. We were also able to view the car at the 2021 IAA. The experience was akin to meeting lifestyle YouTubers in person, but more thrilling.

The BMW M4 Competition comes in Individual Mint Green, but the wheels are 20″ gold. This is a very unusual combination. It’s not something I love, but it’s working for me. Although it is an unusual choice, I do not think it is a terrible one. The Mint Green paint looks great with all of the contrast accents like the carbon fiber aero and black trim.

Speaking of aero, this M4 Comp also has some M Performance parts. For example, there’s a carbon fiber front splitter, some cute little canards which likely aren’t functional in any way, some new side skirts, and a large fixed rear wing. All off which are carbon fiber and they mostly look good, especially with the Mint Green paint (am I the only one that hears Joe Pesci’s voice, saying “Metallic Mint Green Paint“?).

The new exhaust is one of M Performance’s most interesting and controversial bits. For the BMW M4 Competition, the exhaust has been upgraded to replace the quad pipes at the rear. Instead it features stacked quadpipes that are mounted in the middle. Although it isn’t a terrible look per se, it does not look like a BMW M4 Competition exhaust. We’ve received many conflicting opinions about the design in our articles. It’s not something I dislike, but it is clear why many people prefer the regular setup. The M4 Competition’s new exhaust is controversial on both the front and the back. As all things ought to be, perfectly balanced.