BMW Welt 2021 BMW X3 M Facelift

The BMW X4 M Competition LCI Facelift was just seen at the BMW Welt. It was wearing a retina-searing Sao Paulo yellow paint. It was accompanied by the less sensibly-shaped BMW X3 Competition LCI Facelift in Frozen Marina Bay Blue.

Frozen colors are always good looking, if a bit annoying to maintain, and Frozen Marina Bay Blue is one of the better ones. It’s a great compromise between vibrant and sophisticated. Many of the darker Frozen colors can get a bit boring after a while but Marina Bay Blue is exciting enough to stave off boredom. In fact, if anyone’s asking my opinion (which would be a first), I’d say Frozen Marina Bay Blue is the best color option for the X3 M Competition.

The X3 M Competition LCI has some visual improvements, just like the BMW X4 M. The X3 M Competition LCI gets new grilles and sharper headlights. It also has three-dimensional taillights that look more modern. The X3M was a great looking car, and the new changes will only improve it.

Under the skin, though, it remains pretty much the same. The 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline six remains, packing 503 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Which means it’s shockingly quick and extremely exciting. However, we do hope that BMW massaged the suspension a bit, to be more supple. The X3 M Competition is an incredibly impressive SUV but it doesn’t need to be because… it’s an SUV. So trading a bit of that track competence for any semblance of ride comfort would be a welcome compromise.

BMW could make the X3 M Comp’s suspension more suitable for daily driving. This would be a fantastic alternative to the BMW M3 Touring. M3 Touring is only available on select European markets. It will not be widely distributed. The X3 M Competition, which is more practical and less enjoyable to drive but offers a similar package, will be available for the rest. It looks even better in Frozen Marina Bay Blue.

