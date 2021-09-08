Quantcast
Boris Johnson warns UK's status as a world leader will be "severely affected" by budget cuts

Boris Johnson warns UK's status as a world leader will be "severely affected" by budget cuts

PMLiVE was told by Mike Clancy (president of Prospect Union): “Investment is the only way to make the world great.

The UK will lose its position as the world’s leader in medical regulation, and it’s ambitions to become a “science superpower” will be seriously damaged by the government’s inability to prevent the loss of skilled staff members who have contributed so much in the past months.

The decision to cut the MHRA’s budget has been attributed to the fallout caused by Brexit.

After Britain’s departure from the European Union in historic fashion, the European Medicines Agency moved its headquarters to Amsterdam.

The MHRA also lost millions in European funding as a consequence of Brexit.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 @ 20:40:36 +0000

