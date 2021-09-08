Boris to hold the axe during Cabinet reshuffle, as Raab Patel and Williamson are facing the chop

The Prime Minister is thought to want to present a new look Government in time for the Conservative Party conference at the beginning of October. Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary), Gavin Williamson (Education Secretary) and Priti Patel (Home Secretary) are all favorites for being demoted. While Mr Raab still has to deal with criticisms of his Afghanistan handling, Ms Patel is being criticized for failing to stop the flow of migrants from France to Britain.

Since last summer’s A-Level exam fiasco, Mr Williamson’s discontent has grown. - Advertisement - According to The Times, Liz Truss as well Michael Gove are the biggest winners in any reshuffle. Dominic Raab is expected to be succeeded at the Foreign Office by International Trade Secretary.

Although Mr Gove has been rumored to be the Foreign Office Director, it seems that his sights are set on the Home Office. One MP said to The Times that “we need someone who can grip that department” and that Michael is a proven leader in this area. - Advertisement - On Wednesday, Mr Johnson continued with his social care reform plans despite opposition from some of his MPs. READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson pretends colleagues will get ‘the chop’ if late

Johnson stated that the majority of funds from the NI rise would be used to catch up with the NHS backlog created by Covid. It will increase hospital capacity, create space for 9 million more scans, and operate on patients. The Labour leader Sir Keir Sterner dismissed the plans as “sticking plaster”, and social workers warned that it did not go far enough.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 04.18:47 +0000