Buckinghamshire archaeologists are thrilled to discover Anglo-Saxon ruins thanks to HS2

The archaeologists found a rectangular structure made from flint walls and surrounded by circular ditches, while they were sitting directly beneath the Norman church.

The site was once home to Saxon churches, as evidenced by the small number of graves that have been found around it.

Although the footprint of this church is small, it would be quite tall. It was reminiscent to St Peter’s in Barton-upon-Humber, a standing Saxon Church.

Dr Rachel Wood is the lead archaeologist at Fusion JV. She said, “This discovery is fantastic and we’re all excited to excavate.”

“The excavations at Old St Mary’s are a rare archaeological opportunity. They have excavated a medieval church that has been in use for over 900 centuries.

Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021 23:01:00 +0000

