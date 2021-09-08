Bugsnax Developer embraces the Four Day Work Week

The developer of PS5 launch title Bugsnax is permanently transitioning to a four-day work week in an attempt to give its employees a healthier work-life balance.

Axios reports that back in July, Young Horses said it tested out a four-day work week model as a trial run. This change is now the standard for the studio of eight people. Phil Tibitoski, President of Young Horses, says that this was an easier shift because the studio is small.

Tibitoski stated that it was simpler for them to implement the plan because measuring their output with a small team is easier than in larger studios. Therefore, our trial period is shorter and we can make decisions faster than studios who have to gain buy-ins from many investors and departments. Tibitoski said that although he believes a studio can have a workweek of four days, expectations will need to shift in order to make it work.

Crunch is still a hot topic in the videogame industry. Earlier this month, the co-presidents of Naughty Dog shared their thoughts on potential remedies to crunch, including unionization, mandatory hours, and more.

In our Bugsnax review, we called the game, ‘great,’ saying, “the laughs outnumbered the groans significantly as I found myself surprisingly invested in the events of the island and its inhabitants.” Now the game is set to come to Steam sometime next year.

