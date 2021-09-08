Call of Duty Cold War patch notes Season 5 Reloaded for Xbox One and PS4

Call of Duty Cold War’s Season 5 update is now available to download and includes everything needed to kick off the Reloaded Season. The new content will be available to gamers in a few weeks. This is also the time for patch notes. - Advertisement - Activision provided previews of what might be in the latest updates, though they haven’t shared them yet. Season 5: Reloaded will feature plenty of Zombies content. Outbreak and Onslaught are getting major map modifications. Treyarch also announced that several more high-end items will be coming to multiplayer. They posted these patch notes earlier this week.

MAPS Zoo was first introduced in Black Ops' Escalation DLC Pack in 2011. It is a map of medium size, specifically made for the 6v6 game mode in Black Ops Cold War. Take a ride on the monorail for a spectacular view of the action below. Or, head to the souvenir shop and get plenty of pain relief to your foes. At the start of Season Five Reloaded, jump into the action using the Zoo 24/7 Featured playlist. THE SAI MELEE WEAPON The event's nine challenges in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War will be completed and those who receive the Sai, a functional melee weapon, will be awarded. The first functional weapon ever awarded through a limited-time event is this dual-wielding Melee weapon. It's often used in stealthy martial arts. It was brought to Okinawa hundreds of years ago and adopted by local police officers to assist in the arrest of criminals. Kitsune is a proud owner of one, despite being a notorious outlaw who was born in Kobe and grew up almost 1,200 km away.

MODELS This game mode was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ™, 2009, and is similar to a respawn enabled, hyper-amped-up Search and Destroy. Demolition is a game mode in which one group of attackers tries to eliminate a pair bombsites, while the defenders try to prevent them from being detonated. When time is extended following the destruction of the first bomb site, chaos ensues. Both teams are allowed to take part in offense or defense. A tie will bring more chaos: one neutral bomb site can become active and the match is won by the team that detonates it first. OUTBREAK Armada, located in the North Atlantic Ocean was where NATO and Warsaw Pact skirmishes took place over an undiscovered prototype nuclear submarine. The Dark Aether, a volatile element that has spread into the Atlantic, means nuclear armaments are not the only ones in this area. A dimensional fracture has created an energy surge, enriching the region with Aetherium Crystals and Essence… as well as the hungry undead.

ONSLAUGHT Onslaught gets a brand new map, narrative Intel, and a limited-time mode, Diminishing Light. This is a crazy twist to the classic formula, where the circle shrinks as time passes. The Orb can collapse on its own and will destroy both you and your partner. Shoot it to stop the shrinking rate and collect clock power-ups so that it can halt the fall. ZOMBIES EVENT Requiem reports that there is a new type of chest in the Outbreak Zones. It’s the mysterious Black Chest. Requiem agents will need to find out the details, much like the previous World Events in the Regions. They may discover that the rewards are worth the risks. Expect more updates when Cold War Season 5 Reloaded patch notes will be shared within the next 24 hours.

