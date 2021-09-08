Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Release Date AND Vanguard Beta start time update

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta looks set to be the first big test for developers Sledgehammer Games.

The team will not only be ensuring servers are online but will also hunt bugs and other glitches over the weekend.

Unfortunately, many gamers won’t be able to participate in the Vanguard beta because it isn’t an open beta.

If you wish to play this weekend on PS4 or PS5, you will need to have pre-ordered it.

Another problem is the inability to connect with anyone who has an Xbox, PC or gaming console.

Only PlayStation console owners will have access to this weekend’s action, so only members of the COD community can participate.