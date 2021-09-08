Changes to the National Insurance: The new rules will force pensioners to contribute

Over the next three-years, the new 1.25 percent social and health care tax on earn income will bring in more than 36 million pounds. This money will go straight towards reforms. National Insurance will increase to spread the costs between people and businesses. This means that everyone must contribute according to their income, even those who are over state pension age.

Steven Cameron, Aegon's Pensions Director, commented on the announcement today. He said that "after the catastrophic health effects of the pandemic it was only right to leave aside the Manifesto Commitments, the Government will raise taxes in order to improve short-term funding for the NHS, and provide long-overdue additional funding for social services. The pandemic's health consequences were particularly severe for our elderly, which shows how crucial it is to provide high-quality and properly funded care. "As people live longer on average, we can expect more to require some type of social assistance in our later years. The costs for providing dignity and quality care should be shared equally between the state, the individual and the person who needs it. Aegon's research supports the sharing of costs between the Government and individuals, as well as a limit on personal contributions.

More than 1.2million pensioners will have to pay the new levy. It will also affect younger generations with low incomes. Cameron said: "The government's plans for increasing employer and employee National Insurance by 1.25 per cent to pay the state's part will continue to be controversial. There are accusations that younger workers, often less well-paid, contribute a large share to the care of today's seniors, who many seem to be comparatively rich." While it may be a good idea to raise the additional funding via NI instead of income tax for the NHS boost, the decision for social care is more like spin. However, NI is a collection method that ensures business contribute. "Extension of the care premium for those earning above the state pension age reduces generational inequality."

Additionally, the government will fully cover care costs for anyone who has assets below PS20,000 starting October 2023. Those with less than PS20k will have to pay more, but they will still be eligible for state assistance. Tom Selby from AJ Bell is the head of Retirement Policy and believes that Mr Johnson needs to be prepared for a backlash against those who are not in control of the Westminster bubble and other private sector bubbles. He explained that "This will likely prove unpopular among voters with less than one-six (15%) of those questioned yesterday saying that they would support an increase to National Insurance to finance social care reform."

