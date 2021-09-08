Chelsea risk angering Mason Mount as Marina Granovskaia’s The latest plan is revealed

Mount was still able to keep his spot despite being asked many questions by Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz arriving during Chelsea’s PS220m Summer Spend last season. __S.2__

Mount would probably be disappointed by the amount of money Kessie could make if he joined the club.

If true, Kessie will be the 10th highest-earning Chelsea player if he earns PS6.8m annually.

Mount currently earns PS4.6m per annum, which is equivalent to about PS90,000.00 per week.

Before he was firmly established as a regular member of the first team, he still had three years on his long-term contract.

But, it is possible for Kessie to come into the club with more money and possibly more playing time that Mount. This would upset England’s star, who has done remarkably well since being a regular.

Wed 08 Sep 2021