Quantcast
15.6 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Sports

Chelsea risk angering Mason Mount as Marina Granovskaia’s The latest plan is revealed

By Newslanes Media
0
22

Must read

Chelsea risk angering Mason Mount as Marina Granovskaia's The latest plan is revealed

Mount was still able to keep his spot despite being asked many questions by Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz arriving during Chelsea’s PS220m Summer Spend last season. __S.2__

Mount would probably be disappointed by the amount of money Kessie could make if he joined the club. __S.4__

- Advertisement -

If true, Kessie will be the 10th highest-earning Chelsea player if he earns PS6.8m annually. __S.6__

Mount currently earns PS4.6m per annum, which is equivalent to about PS90,000.00 per week. __S.8__

Before he was firmly established as a regular member of the first team, he still had three years on his long-term contract. __S.10__

But, it is possible for Kessie to come into the club with more money and possibly more playing time that Mount. This would upset England’s star, who has done remarkably well since being a regular.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at 14:42.29 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFern Britton’s reflection on learning to “Learn not to take offence” Fern Britton In early TV roles, he was a’shouted at.
Next articleJeremy Clarkson will address the anger of locals Concerns mount about Diddly Squat Farm Shop
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks