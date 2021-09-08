Chinese prosecutors drop sexual assault case against former Alibaba employee

This decision has rekindled public discussion about the case, which rocked China’s tech sector and forced Alibaba to confront sexual harassment and assault.

Alibaba (BABA), fired the male employee last month following a complaint from a female colleague that he had sexually assaulted her. After a posting by the victim (who did not identify herself) was published on an Alibaba internal website, the case went public on Weibo, a Chinese social media site.

Screenshots from the account’s 8,000 words show that the woman claims she was attacked by her supervisor on a business trip in Jinan (a city in east China), while she claimed she was drunk.

CNN Business is unable to confirm authenticity.

In China, "Forcible decency" may be a criminal offense or an administrative offense. Forcible indecency can be defined as the act of molesting, or humiliating, a victim by using violence or coercion. This offense can lead to up to five year imprisonment. Forcible indecency, however, is a criminal offense that can be prosecuted but not made illegal. In this instance, it is defined loosely as: "A person who molests someone else." Maximum punishment for this offense is detention of 15 days, not a criminal conviction. According to an email sent by Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group to his employees, he confessed that he had committed "a serious violation" of company policy. The company made it public "Forcible Indecency" The man refused to authorize further criminal investigations or arrests. According to police, the man received an administrative penalty of fifteen days detention but was not officially arrested or charged for a crime. This Monday Jinan police said that they were done with their investigation and added that the local prosecutors would be involved. News of the man's release received mixed reaction from the Chinese people, who had been closely following the case ever since it exploded last month. Some thought that the fifteen-day confinement was too short to prevent future misconduct and cast doubts on the efficacy of administrative law. "This man could begin a training course: How to perform forcible indecency while not committing any crime." One sarcastic commenter posted. The post was liked by 15,000 people on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Others urged people to "believe in the law," arguing that the man's release was proof of his innocence. Some were angry at the woman who "misled public opinion". National discussion In August, the Alibaba case was headlined just days after Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu was arrested on suspicion of rape. Wu was later formally arrested on suspicion of rape. Wu denied all allegations in his Weibo profile before he was taken into custody. CNN reached Wu's representatives for comment but they did not reply to our request. These two cases have pushed the issue of sexual assault to the forefront of national consciousness. They also brought up topics such as workplace discrimination and #MeToo. A culture of victim-blaming was prevalent, as well the use of alcohol-heavy events for business deals and partnerships. Both cases saw swift actions from the authorities win initial praises from many online who saw it as an indicator of China's effective criminal justice system and rule of law. Some others argued that the case's high profile highlighted the difficulty of survivors speaking out to seek justice. China has long been hostile to sexual assault victims. In 2018, China saw a rise in #MeToo activism, with more Chinese women speaking out about sexual assault and misconduct. However, the Chinese government quickly stopped online discussions, including the #MeToo hashtag, and other related posts. However, the recent Alibaba incident did cause a reckoning in the company. According to reports, two Alibaba executives quit over how they handled the matter. The memo was sent to employees by Alibaba CEO Zhang. Company also promised to set up a reporting channel to employees and to develop an anti-sexual harassment policy that will include the input of experts as well as employees.

