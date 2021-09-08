Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted performing four different things at the first Man Utd Training session

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Manchester United , with the club confirming his second arrival on transfer deadline day. On Tuesday, the Portugal-based international trained for the first times with his new teammates. Express Sport will examine four things that we observed the veteran do during his Carrington session in twelve years.

Experienced leaders

Ronaldo walked first onto Juan Mata’s training pitch.

- Advertisement -

It makes perfect sense, considering that the Spain International is also an ultimate professional.

Although Mata might not play every day for United, the club has kept him because of his contribution to the club.

Ronaldo towered above the Chelsea former star, making an impressive figure.

The duo might have discussed ways that they could lend their expertise to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young team.

- Advertisement -

DO YOU THINK THAT YOU KNOW SPORTS? __S.11__