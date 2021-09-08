Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted performing four different things at the first Man Utd Training session

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Manchester United, with the club confirming his second arrival on transfer deadline day. On Tuesday, the Portugal-based international trained for the first times with his new teammates. Express Sport will examine four things that we observed the veteran do during his Carrington session in twelve years.
Experienced leaders
Ronaldo walked first onto Juan Mata’s training pitch.
It makes perfect sense, considering that the Spain International is also an ultimate professional.
Although Mata might not play every day for United, the club has kept him because of his contribution to the club.
Ronaldo towered above the Chelsea former star, making an impressive figure.
The duo might have discussed ways that they could lend their expertise to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young team.
Mentoring young gunners
Ronaldo and United’s younger players could also be seen at different points in the session.
Joe Hugill, a former Juventus star, has been a deadly youth player over the last year.
In the midst of expectations that Solskjaer will unleash him more often this term, Hannibal Mejbri was also included.
Ronaldo was a mentor for the youth, but he did also train with his former teammate, Darren Fletcher.
After seeing Sir Alex Ferguson shine, How United would love to have a defensive midfielder like the Scot.
Smile!
Ronaldo looks so happy in his first session. This is one of the most important lessons he learned.
He seemed completely at ease in his environment, especially when he was with Fred and Diogo dalot.
United will now have to make sure that the situation does not change.
Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest player in the world when he’s happy and firing at his best. Potentially the greatest player of all time.
Solskjaer would do well to keep his side of the good rather than rocking the boat.
Ronaldo wants to get out of here
Ronaldo said that he was delighted to return after his United Training appearance.
He said to club media that he has a great history with the club.
“I went there when I was 18 years old, and it’s a wonderful feeling to come home after twelve years.
“So, I am really happy and looking forward for my first game.
It’s my best decision. I think it’s on the right track.
“I have moved from Juve to Manchester. It’s a new chapter. I’m so happy, glad and proud. I want to continue, make history and help Manchester win great achievements, trophies, number one, great things.”
Publiated at 06:40.40 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021