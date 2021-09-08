Director confirms James Bond Rami Malek’s identity as the villain in No Time To Die

No Time To Die presents Rami Malek, the last Daniel Craig James Bond villain. He is called Safin. Fans have assumed that the character was Dr No, the notorious mastermind behind the Bond saga. Although Dr No has been a major nemesis of Bond in history, he was originally played in 1962 by Joseph Wiseman. However, it appears that he won’t be appearing in the new movie.

The legendary Dr No was rumored to be the villain in the Bond film's latest title. Fukunaga (director of Craig's final film) recently stated that this was not true. He stated, "This is the new villain." He is not Dr No, contrary to some speculations. Director added, "I hope he'll make a lasting impression in some way." (Via SFX Magazine) READ MORE: Next James Bond: Marvel villain threatens Bridgerton star's 007 lead

Although this may be disappointing for Bond fans it injects a certain creativity into the franchise. On the other hand, Fukunaga could be telling a white lie to keep the secret safe in order to surprise lifelong fans – much like how Benedict Cumberbatch once claimed he was not playing Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness when he definitely was. Fukunaga discussed the idea of Bond villains in 2021. His words were: "It is so difficult to label [Safin] a villain here anymore. Our world is saturated with converse narratives and highly educated. Anybody can be made into a villain or a hero.

Fukunaga said: "Making an evil villain seem funny, that you can accept seriously, and where it's still terrifying what they are trying to do, and why they should be stopped is harder than most people realize." The UK's No Time To Die opens in cinemas at the end the month. All eyes now turn to who will replace Craig after his term ends. The bookies have been looking at a number of British actors across Hollywood to take over from the 53-year-old. Ladbrokes currently has Bridgerton's star Rege Jean Page at 5/6.

However, the Netflix superstar is not a clear winner right now. Tom Hardy, the Venom actor and Dunkirk actor is following closely. Hardy scored a strong 4/1 for becoming Bond, after Craig. He even received the endorsement of an old 007 actor. People spoke with Pierce Brosnan last month about his choice for 007 and said that Tom Hardy was also out there. Tom is a great furniture clencher, but you have to be a good boy like both of them. James Bond: No Time To Die opens in cinemas September 30, SOURCE

