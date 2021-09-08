Quantcast
Do your research: These are the most frequent car-buying mistakes How to prevent drivers from making these mistakes

By Newslanes Media
Hundreds of cars with the new ’71’ plate registration will be rolling off dealership forecourts this month as car sales continue to return to pre-Covid levels. Alex Kindred is a car insurance expert who warns drivers not to let the new cars turn into buyers’ remorse.

Don’t be pushed to buy a car before you are ready

A car purchase is an expensive and huge responsibility. Motorists need to be calm.

The driver doesn’t need to purchase a vehicle as soon as they enter a dealer. Instead, they have the right to ask all of their questions to make an informed decision.

If drivers feel the price is too high, they can haggle.

Do not be afraid to leave

When it comes time to negotiate the price, drivers who are open-minded and go to multiple dealers and receive multiple offers will be in a better place.

Potential buyers can shop around to find the best deal and feel confident enough to leave if they are not satisfied.

It can help you negotiate, since they are able to show salespeople their research on other companies.

Price is just a guideline.

Alex Kindred, expert at confused.com, warns drivers that the first price they see is not the final price.

He said, “This price should be used as the benchmark price to help you negotiate within your budget.

The salesperson will expect you to bargain, so push for a price drop and try to negotiate as best you can.

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 21.19:27 +0000

