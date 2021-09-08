DWP confirmed that the state pension will rise in 2019, but only half a million retired people won’t see an increase.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of Exchequer have temporarily dropped the Triple Lock Pledge – an agreement made by the Conservative Party in its 2019 manifesto. Rather than the state pension rise out of whichever is the highest out of average earnings, inflation or 2.5 percent, it will instead increase next year by 3.1 percent.
People who do not live in these countries are unlikely to see yearly increases.
End Frozen Pensions has stated that approximately 500,000 British Pensioners have been affected by the policy.
The Government website mentions that if they returned to the UK to continue living, their state pension will be increased to the current rate.
According to Government statistics, out of 1,126,313 State Pensions abroad paid, 637,567 have been uplifted according to the UK as at November 2020. Meanwhile, 488 746 pensions are still frozen. This means that 43 percent of the overseas payments made at that time were frozen.
Canada Life research has shown that only one fifth (19%) of people who plan to relocate abroad are aware which countries have reciprocal payment arrangements. This allows them to get an upgraded state pension.
The study also revealed that 25% of respondents did not know about such agreements.
Sean Christian, Executive Director of Wealth Management Division at Canada Life, commented that “despite Brexit and ongoing global pandemics, many older people still dream about a better retirement.
When planning for a move abroad there are many important considerations. These include which countries have reciprocal payment arrangements, how currency exchange rates will affect your living costs, and whether State Pensions will be able to keep up with inflation.
It is important that you seek professional help to navigate the complex world of retirement abroad. Experts in expatriate financing can help you maximize the benefits of what so many have worked hard to achieve.
Canada Life shares some of the best tips for those looking to retire overseas.
You can also get an estimation of your state pension using the government’s “state-pension forecast” tool.
The pensions expert suggested that you seek independent financial advice prior to moving.
Canada Life said, “Tell HM Revenue and Customs you’re moving abroad.” Canada Life added, “This will allow them to inform you of any UK tax liabilities you might have, even though your intention is to move overseas. You can also allow your UK pension to be paid in full (with no tax deduction) and then taxed in the country where you reside (only if there is a double taxation arrangement with the UK).
The firm warned that it was important to check whether there are any reciprocal agreements in social security with other countries regarding the UK’s state pension. This includes whether or not it will be frozen, and how much.
It is important to find out what your rights are abroad.
Another top tip is to keep an eye out for exchange rates. State pensions and other income are likely to be paid in pounds. You will need to convert to local currency to avoid income fluctuations.
People are also urged to
- Consider purchasing medical insurance to cover the costs of healthcare in any country where they might be moving.
- They will have to inform their mortgage company and their insurance company if they intend to retain their UK property.
- Make sure they do their research on the costs of living in each country before moving.
- When they leave, notify utility companies and financial institutions as well as their local council.
- Get in touch with the electoral registry to arrange mail forwarding through the Post Office
- Contact your bank if you plan on keeping an account in the UK. Ask if there are any restrictions or new rules after they move abroad.
Publiated at Tue 07/09/2021, 15:12:00 +0000