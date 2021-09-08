DWP confirmed that the state pension will rise in 2019, but only half a million retired people won’t see an increase.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of Exchequer have temporarily dropped the Triple Lock Pledge – an agreement made by the Conservative Party in its 2019 manifesto. Rather than the state pension rise out of whichever is the highest out of average earnings, inflation or 2.5 percent, it will instead increase next year by 3.1 percent.

People who do not live in these countries are unlikely to see yearly increases.

End Frozen Pensions has stated that approximately 500,000 British Pensioners have been affected by the policy.

The Government website mentions that if they returned to the UK to continue living, their state pension will be increased to the current rate.

According to Government statistics, out of 1,126,313 State Pensions abroad paid, 637,567 have been uplifted according to the UK as at November 2020. Meanwhile, 488 746 pensions are still frozen. This means that 43 percent of the overseas payments made at that time were frozen.

Canada Life research has shown that only one fifth (19%) of people who plan to relocate abroad are aware which countries have reciprocal payment arrangements. This allows them to get an upgraded state pension.