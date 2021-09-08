E10 Fuel: Car models that are compatible with the new gasoline – your car affected?

It is your responsibility to ensure that you are using the correct fuel for your vehicle.

There are currently 11 brands of motor vehicles that can be used with E10-compatible cars. This includes the 1985 Saabs and 1992 Fords, as well as the 1996 Land Rovers.

In general, any car that is less than 10 years of age should work with E10 regardless of its make and model.

Vehicles that are older than 10 years old may not be as lucky. It is worthwhile checking your vehicle online or at Vertu Motors who did the research.

