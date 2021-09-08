Eight Rainy Day Initiatives You Can Use to Enhance Your Online Experience Calendar

It’s not necessary to wish that the rain would stop, especially since we are in dire need of it right now. Any precipitation is good for the earth, but also gives us an excuse to work indoors. You’ll be able to enjoy outdoor activities as the sun returns soon.

Are you unsure what to do when it rains? You’ll find it if you just look around. Just find a place in your online calendar. It’s a good idea to keep a list of things to do in case you need them. You’ll feel excited to get your list prepared and have all your necessary tools with you.

BTW, I have also a Windy and Snowy day Calendar. You don’t have to stay indoors; you just need to take the time to look at your Rainy, Windy, and Snowy days differently. To keep your mind open and flexible, you can change your thought process and bring joy to Rainy, Windy, or Snowy Days.

Rainy Day Ideas to Your Calendar

When rain is forecast, these eight indoor projects make a great addition to your calendar.

Make the house clean

Your home won’t always be spotless, no matter what you do. A rainy day can be a great opportunity to get caught up on your housecleaning.

For the next stormy day, plan a spring cleaning (or fall cleaning). You can clean the counters, vacuum, and move furniture.

Home improvement projects are also great for a rainy day. This is a great opportunity to remodel or paint inside, using the time that you have spent outside.

1. 1. Read a book

Do you have a book that you swear to finish but it’s just sitting on the shelf collecting dust? This is your opportunity to crack the book open. One, if you truly want to read a novel, do it now. Sometimes I discover something amazing in a book, and I keep it aside for such occasions.

You have a wide selection of great books to choose from: inspirational self-help books to creative fiction novels. You can make the most of a rainy day by scheduling reading time on your online Calendar.

Reading isn’t just an enjoyable pastime; it’s also incredibly beneficial for your health. Reading regularly can improve your mental health, decrease stress and even make you live longer. These are just a few of the many lessons that we can take from some of the most brilliant minds in the world.

2. Make some DIY fun

It can be very rewarding to take on a project and see it through. In addition, tackling a do-it-yourself (DIY) project allows you to develop your skills, discover new hobbies, and refresh your home.

You can do a lot of DIY projects. These projects are worth looking out for at both the hardware and quilt stores. Once, I used scrap metal and cut pieces. I then put the pieces on top of a piece pine. I then glue the metal to the board.

It was great fun. It was the best feeling I have ever had to be able to just unwind and enjoy something for free. It was not with all the work and hustle — that would be impossible. But a rainy weekend was wonderful. You might want to learn woodworking and create handmade decorations for your home. Or maybe your children would enjoy making crafts with you. There are many options.

3. 3. Prepare the next week’s meals

You can eat healthier throughout the week by meal prepping. Put together a grocery list, put meals on the Calendar, and prepare them as a batch. Meal planning allows you to control what you eat and limits the intake of junk food, fast food, snack foods, or other unhealthy food.

Meal planning will not only improve your health but also help you save money. Although cooking at home can be cheaper than dining out, it takes more effort and time. Rainy days can be a great time to get things done. It’s worth the effort to have meals prepared for the remainder of the week.

You can also clean the underside of the sink and kitchen drawers while you think about it. Make sure to make a list of any items that you are running low on, such as sponges or disinfecting sprays.

4. Plan a Marathon

Your online calendar is a great tool. Make new plans for rainy days.

You can make your weekly or monthly plans as detailed and specific as you like. A planning session allows you to make more time for your calendar so you can prioritize other things over the essentials. If you struggle with balancing your activities and responsibilities, then this is the perfect rainy day project for you

5. Clean out your Inbox

It can be time-consuming to manage your email. You’re likely to have experienced unanswered email and overload if you own a company or work for one that heavily relies on email communications.

Take the time to clear out your inbox when it rains. You should respond to all emails. You can even create some folders, such as “read” and “responded to,” to keep your inbox more organized for the future.

6. 6.

Have a long list of people that you need to speak to? You can give them a call even if it’s raining. While you can contact clients or partners, don’t forget grandma.

You can ask them via scheduling links if they’re available to take a call. This will prevent you from dropping by without notifying those who might not appreciate it. Salespeople or investors are not always available to take calls. It’s possible to schedule calls, get multiple people contact you while you do your house cleaning. However, you should keep the calls under 30 minutes.

7. Purge Your Paperwork.

You can toss any junk mail and old bank statements from your filing system and save yourself the hassle. It will save you time and money in the end.

Make sure you have time on your calendar to review your paperwork when it rains. Remember to save tax forms for Although you may not have the ability to work during a storm, it is important to learn how to accept rainy days and to be open to taking time off. It’s overcast all the time, even if it isn’t raining. If you are determined, even if it rains, there is still a lot to be done. You can hold yourself responsible by scheduling your activities on your online calendar.

Also, I have a snowy day and day plans on my calendar. My Rainy days schedule looks somewhat similar to my Windy/Snowy days. It was easy to earn a living selling paintings, but that’s not what I do anymore. When it snows, I get out my art tools and start a new work. This piece might be for someone special, or for a client. The Windy Days — My goal is to either write music or play the piano more deeply.

This is the main idea: use rainy days to remind yourself that it’s possible to make your loved work more enjoyable. It will surprise you at the difference in your life and what you can achieve with just a few hours of work.

Image credit: anni Roenkae; thanks to pexels!

