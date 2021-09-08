Quantcast
26.8 C
United States of America
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Science

“Einstein was wrong!” The physicists voted against the’most shocking discovery in Physics’

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

"Einstein was wrong!" The physicists voted against the'most shocking discovery in Physics'

Ms. Donald claims Einstein reacted against quantum physics due to its bizarre nature – which was his greatest mistake.

She said, “It is a world full of uncertainty where all things are built upon chance.”

- Advertisement -

It’s the greatest scientific discovery of all time. Einstein considered it to be catastrophic.

He famously stated, “God doesn’t play dice,” with a shrug of his head.

He seems to be doing it wrong.

He once said, “Well, I’m not Einstein,”

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed., 08 Sep 2021 23.01:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLondon stabbing: A teenager was rushed to the hospital after police gave stop and search powers
Next articleParkinson’s symptoms: You shouldn’t overlook the smelly signs of Parkinson’s disease
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks