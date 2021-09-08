ExpressVPN Review: ExpressVPN is fast and secure. Worth the price

It is a constant effort to increase VPN speed without losing security. They can reduce your connection speed by simply doing their job. It all depends on the VPN you are using. The best VPNs work intuitively, are secure and don’t slow you down.

That’s exactly what I saw when I was testing ExpressVPN.

“Wait… Has it been here all the time?”

ExpressVPN registration was easy and the installation was even simpler. Once I received the email with my welcome, I set the application up in the background and continued working on other tasks on my computer. The process was straightforward enough that I did not even have to think about. I then finished my online work and turned the VPN on in order to see more.

It was then that I remembered I had already started it.

ExpressVPN was tested and proved to be reliable in every area, ranking it among the top VPNs. Although it is limited in the number of options you have for personalizing your experience, NordVPN has more. It does most of what you would expect, and the support team can help you quickly.

It’s as easy as watching TV for dinner

It’s hard to believe that “easy as pie” is a phrase I don’t understand. Pies can be quite complicated, especially if you make your own crust. Don’t worry about it. It’s as simple as opening up the microwave and heating up frozen meals with this VPN. You can play around with the protocols and set it up automatically. However, you can just open it up and go.

The buttons to select your server and “power” are both prominently displayed. Some devices, such as Android, Windows and macOS allow you to create shortcuts from your home screen.

What ExpressVPN looks like when you’re connected.

Credit: screenshot: expressvpn

Split tunneling or “network lock”, are two other options that you can use. They’re well-organized so it won’t be difficult to find what you need. You can also experiment with them without confusion if the menus don’t explain what they are.

It was easy to appreciate that the interfaces and features were almost identical across all four devices, including a MacBook, PC, iPhone and Android phones. Although there’s not much to see, the features that are available are modern and well-thought out.

ExpressVPN has three pricing options

- Advertisement - Monthly cost: $12.95

6-Monthly: $59.95 (billed once every six months at $9.99/month)

12-Month $99.95 (billed once every twelve months at $8.32 per month)

Sign up using a variety of payment options, such as PayPal or bitcoin. While not for everyone but still pretty cool.

Do you use Express? Express?

VPNs route your internet traffic away from the servers of your ISP and to private servers that are owned by VPN providers. VPNs encrypt all data sent and received, providing an additional layer of security to the HTTPS protocol that is used on most websites.

All of these actions allow you to control things such as the locations sites get via your IP address. However, speed is a drawback.

Speedtest while connected to ExpressVPN.

Credit: Screenshot: expressvpn

Speedtest with normal connection.

Credit: Screenshot: branford shaw

Speedtest results showed that my connection speed was lower than normal. However, these numbers aren’t the complete story. Sites loaded just as fast in both directions, and HD video could be viewed without buffering or pausing.

The recommended settings seemed to offer the most enjoyable experience. Although I tried a few settings, I was unable to get faster speedtest results when they were left at the default. These numbers don’t necessarily tell the whole story, but it’s a good indicator to have on hand for future reference.

Most things can be unblocked

Many people use VPNs to get access to content not available in their area. Although I used to believe that Netflix US contained the entire catalog, these tests revealed that Netflix UK has some of my favourite shows, which is not true. A VPN can be a very powerful tool to open the internet.

Some streaming services (hello, Netflix again) use software that detects when you are connected to a VPN. Providers who advertise they permit users to bypass geoblocks can also use this feature to navigate.

ExpressVPN may not be perfect but it is a good choice. One instance was when I tried to access Netflix from my computer while it was connected. However, ExpressVPN detected that I was using VPN and limited the available library. It was the same issue that I saw on several servers. After some research, it became clear that others were experiencing this problem. After reading that support had been contacted, I found out that they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

It worked as normal. I tried it again the following day. It happened the same with BBC iPlayer. Since there was not much discussion about it, I contacted support directly. It was immediately answered and I checked again before I finished our conversation.

All this means that although it might not be able to remove all blocked sites completely, the team is responsive and helpful and seems to care about providing an enjoyable experience.

A strong contender

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPNs out there, and it’s not hard to see why. The interface is simple, the service works well and you have plenty of support when you need it. It will feel just like a fully-featured VPN to the average user without feeling bloated or complicated.

It is expensive, which I have a problem with. However it does work well enough that the price tag can be justified. The annual plan is a great way to save money and does everything you need. You can also get your money back if it doesn’t work out for you within 30 days.

