Facebook accused of permitting sexist job advertisements

Facebook was accused of violating equality laws in its handling job ads. __S.3__
Global Witness, a campaign group, stated that it did not prevent discriminatory targeting and that its algorithm for choosing the recipients of advertisements was biased.
An experiment showed that almost all Facebook users who saw ads for mechanics were male, while almost all those for nurse nurses were seen by almost only women.
Facebook claims its system will show you ads that may interest you the most.
Global Witness applied for two jobs, asking Facebook to not show them.
- One to two
- The other is open to all people over 55
The social media giant, however, approved the publication of both advertisements. However it asked the organization to check a box stating that it will not discriminate against such groups.
Global Witness pulled these ads before they were published.
Facebook stated that it takes in different types of information to serve ads people are most interested. We’re currently reviewing this report.
2019 saw the US Department of Housing and Urban Development bring a lawsuit over Facebook ads about house. They claimed that discrimination was occurring on the grounds of ethnicity.
Since then, the social network has agreed not to allow discriminatory advertisements of this type in Canada and the United States.
It also stated that it was exploring the possibility of expanding the restrictions on targeting job, housing, and credit advertisements to countries other than the United States.
Naomi Hirst who was the lead investigator for Global Witness, stated that “the fact it is possible to accomplish this on Facebook is especially shocking.”
The campaign group was even more worried about what Facebook did with ads that were not targeted by the recruiter.
Nursery nurses
Global Witness has created job advertisements for four positions, which are linked to real jobs on indeed.com, and they include pilots, nursery nurses, mechanics, psychologists, and mechanics.
Only UK adult should see the adverts, according to the group.
“That meant it was up to Facebook to determine who the ads should be shown to,” Ms Hirst stated. “And what it determined appears to us as downright sexist.”
The following people were shown an advertisement:
- mechanics, 96% were men
- nursery nurses, 95% were female
- 75% of airline pilots were men
- psychologists, 77% were women.
Global Witness claims that the algorithm was created to make sure as many people click on the ads as possible. However, it perpetuates and amplifies biases already embedded in recruitment.
For example, in the past, mechanic jobs were advertised in men’s magazines.
Ms Hirst stated that “the difference” is that, if you’re a female looking for work as a mechanic you can just as easily visit a shop to buy the magazine you want as your male peers.
It’s simply not true online.
“Discriminatory Practices”
Global Witness requested Schona Jolly QC, a barrister to review its evidence.
In a submission she made to the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission, her words were: “Facebook may itself lead to discriminatory outcomes, and it does seem to.”
Global Witness also reached out to the Information Commissioner about discriminatory practices that Facebook uses for posting job ads.
Ravi Naik is a Global Witness data-rights lawyer who expressed concern that Facebook’s advertising methods might cause its customers to violate equality laws.
He said, “That’s hugely important because Facebook’s whole business model is advertising. If that model leads to discriminatory practices that affect the effectiveness of Facebook in this country,” he continued.
Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 23.51:22 (+0000).