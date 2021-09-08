Family could spend PS400k, before the PS86,000 cap on social care as key costs is excluded

If a resident is in residential care, it will require clarity on whether the need to cover ‘room and board costs.

“Another important change is the threshold that the state must meet to pay a portion of the care costs if an individual’s wealth or savings are below PS100,000.

The threshold currently is lower than PS23,250. This means that more people will be able save more.

Experts such as Louise Higham (Financial Planning Director at Tilney) urge the British public not to be seduced by a false sense of security over the cap, as they could still have to pay hefty social care bills.

Ms Higham stated that it was not known what the PS86,000 cap on how much people will have to pay in their lifetime will cover.

For example, are accommodation costs included in the cap?” If not, accommodation costs can be significant.

