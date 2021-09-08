Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist Week 1: Streaming Targets, sleepers for free agents include Mac Jones and Tony Jones Jr. Rondale Moore

You’ve completed your fantasy football draft. Now it’s time for you to relax and watch the Week 1 matches. No! You need to jumpstart your work on the waiver wire. You don’t want to let any “open” roster slots go unclaimed, regardless of whether you regret draft selections made or players who have been sent to IR. You can anticipate which players could be hot picks going into Week 2, after a breakthrough game (Mac Jones, Tony Jones Jr. or Rondale Moore) and then add them while they are still free agents to save money on waiver claims.

Not only are rookies and young players Week 1, but all first- and second-year guys who do something noteworthy in Week 1 will be noticed by other owners. You might do better to draft a boring, reliable veteran late than draft him as a rookie. The odds are that the veteran will not be selected before the games. If he scores a touchdown, he may even not be picked up. Fantasy owners are attracted to the seemingly endless ceilings of rookies, and they will be happy to help if there is any reason.

It is possible that you are already looking for streamers at positions like QB, D/ST, and TE. You’ll likely find less in the beginning, due to all of the uncertainties about matchup strength. However, it is always a good idea to plan ahead and not compete with other owners looking for the same players. If you have new information, adjust your selections immediately.

While some leagues may not have enough roster slots to allow for “planning ahead”, others will. Our week-ahead list can be very helpful throughout the season. Sometimes it is worth checking a player’s snap count and target share so you can file this information for later.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist

Important reminder: The following list was compiled in advance of Week 1. It focuses on the potential players that could become popular waiver-wire targets before Week 2. These are the free agents you can grab to get ahead of waiver buzz if you’re looking for a roster spot.

Except where otherwise noted, all these players have below 50% ownership of Yahoo! __S.23__

Watchlist for Week 1: Quarterback

Rookies Justin Fields, Bears (54 percent owned), Trey Lance, 49ers (48), Mac Jones, Patriots (27), Zach Wilson, Jets (18)

It’s funny, isn’t it? The two rookie quarterbacks who won’t be starting in Week 1 have the most ownership among rookies. Trevor Lawrence aside. With their dual-threat profile, the fantasy community is well aware of the potential Fields or Lance has, and their ownerships will skyrocket once either one gets the nod.

Although Jones and Wilson aren’t quite as impressive, they were both starters on opening day. They have both impressed during the preseason and will do so again in Week 1. If you don’t have a spot on your roster for any reason (player injured, late-round sleepers dropped) or your QB situation seems a bit shaky then grab them immediately.

Jameis Winston, Saints (43)

Winston has been a fantasy juggernaut in the past. It wouldn’t surprise us to see him again. Although he might have a difficult week (vs. Green Bay), he will be able to show glimpses of excellence in Week 2. Week 2 (@ Panthers) should see him become an instant star.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (31)

Tagovailoa will be a top candidate for 2021 but had a poor matchup in Week 1. (@ New England). Although we shouldn’t be expecting an elite performance in Week 2, he will play the Bills who are a mid-of-the road defense against QBs. He might not be the best option for you that week, but at least Will Fuller is back from suspension. However, he will continue to be on your watchlists going forward. What if he goes up against one the best defensive teams in this game? His services would be highly sought-after.

Yahoo

Watchlist Week 1: Waiver Wire

Tony Jones Jr. Saints (15).

Even after this article was published, his ownership percentage might skyrocket. His clear number one is Latavius Murray. With Latavius Murray out, Jones Jr. is the clear No. 2 backfield player for the Saints. We’ve also seen Murray receive plenty of practice in the past. Jones Jr. will not be an important game-breaker, if Kamara’s healthy, but he can still serve as a RB handcuff.

Ty’Son Williams, Ravens (36)

Williams, even with Le’Veon Bell’s signing, is still a popular waiverwire option going into Week 1. Williams will have his chance to prove himself on Monday in Vegas. Bell will be on the Ravens practice team, however Williams will continue to play in an aggressive Ravens’ rush attack. In standard leagues, he’s much more appealing.

J.D. McKissic (Washington (37)

McKissic was the No.1 RB in receptions last season. McKissic was 2nd among all RBs for receptions with 80. He’s a valuable player in PPR leagues. McKissic is a good depth option for the position, even though Antonio Gibson will likely take over the touch share. McKissic actually dominated third-down snap shares in the preseason. An elite receiver skillful player from the backfield will always be able to find his way onto the field.

Phillip Lindsay (43); Mark Ingram (19), Texans

According to offseason reports, Lindsay and Ingram are expected to be the leading rushing attack in Houston. It may be surprising, but David Johnson should play the third position. Lindsay or Ingram may lead the Texans against a weak Jacksonville defense in touches. Next week, the top waiver pick will go to the player who leads in carries.

James White (32); Rhamondre Stevenson (25); JJ Taylor (1), Patriots

New England’s lead back is Damien Harris. But who will be his replacement? All three of these players could make fantasy contributions to an offense that historically feeds many backs throughout a season. J.J. Taylor will become the satellite back to Mac Jones, replacing James White who is now a senior player. Will Rhamondre Stevenson be able to work on the goal line, or even not play, despite her dislocated thumb? It’s impossible to know, so we recommend keeping an eye on things.

Tevin Coleman (26); Ty Johnson (11), Jets

Although Coleman and Johnson were early indicators that Michael Carter is No.1, Carter continues to be a popular Yahoo league player. The Jets have ranked Carter and Johnson No. 1 and 2 on their depth chart for RBs. It is important to keep in mind that Carter was a fourth-round selection, while Coleman and Johnson have won the first-team reps for New York. We will get a clue as to who the best player will be in the backfield by watching the first week. However, both players are well worth the effort. They could end up being a complete committee without any backs emerging. However, they are inexpensive options that can be found on waiver wires in most leagues. However, be aware that the Jets will play the Patriots Week 2.

Salvon Ahmed (2) and Malcolm Brown (12), Dolphins

The Dolphins have a similar pecking system to that of the Jets backfield. Myles Gaskin seems to have a greater grip on No. Although Myles Gaskin seems to have a greater grip on the No. 1 job in New York and Houston than any other, we will see many RBs be run either way. Pay attention to Week 1’s snaps, touches and targets. They might not have much success against the Patriots, but their usage can be used to predict future breakouts.

Justin Jackson (4); Joshua Kelley (1); Larry Rountree III (1, Chargers)

Austin Ekeler looks poised to have a great year. However, it is always a good idea to see who could be the next player for touches. Ekeler could be treated by the Chargers in a similar fashion to Alvin Kamara, who gives him plenty of work and produces a fantasy-relevant handcuffRB. The Chargers will likely give Ekeler handcuff goal-line support, as opposed to the Saints who have Taysom Hill, a short-yardage dynamite stick. It is impossible to know who it will be. Keep an eye on the snap count.

MORE WEEK 1 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder

Week 1 Watch List for Waiver Wires: WR

Rookies: Elijah Moore, Jets (42); Rondale Moore, Cardinals (25); Terrace Marshall Jr., Panthers (20); Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (7); Kadarius Toney, Giants (3); Josh Palmer, Chargers (2); Dee Eskridge (1)

Jaylen Waddle and Jaymarr Chase are all highly-owned players. However, fantasy leagues have a wealth of opportunities for rookie wideouts. Fantasy owners love rookie wideouts. While they can have a difficult time with their career, if they are making big plays or getting lots of targets, it’s a good sign for fantasy leagues. Each player listed has their unique situation, so it’s not surprising that any one of them would get at least a portion of the targets or overall touches (in Rondale’s, Toney’s cases).

Possible Year Two Breakouts: Darnell Moooney, Bears (52); Henry Ruggs III Raiders (43); Jalen Reagor Eagles; Bryan Edwards Raiders (13)

All of these guys are on the deep or sleeper lists and available for league play in many leagues. Mooney is the Bears’ No. 2 is a criminally underrated player. He’s also available in nearly half the Yahoo leagues. Edwards and Ruggs will compete for No. They will be competing for the No. 1 WR position in Las Vegas and on Monday Night Football. Expect everyone to hear about either one if they impress. Reagor, a former first-round selection, seems to be playing second fiddle now to DeVonta. Smith. He could still have a pleasant day in Atlanta, which has the worst fantasy WR defense.

Possible IR Steals by T.Y. Hilton, Colts (18); Rashod Bateman, Ravens (13)

Hilton (neck), and Bateman(core) are both low-ownership for a good reason. However, their ownership percentages may see a bigger decline after Week 1. These players will be the first to go around fantasy players who decide to add another toy to the lineup. They had a good showing in the initial season. Here’s your chance to grab them. They’re easy to find in all leagues. They won’t be able to declare their injuries, so you could take this opportunity to keep them in your bag until the time they are ready, perhaps during Week 4.

Cole Beasley (46); Emmanuel Sanders (23); Gabriel Davis (9), Bills

These three are being avoided by many people, which is hard to understand. Beasley is the slot receiver who has been receiving the most targets and thus holds the best position in the offense. While Sanders and Davis are likely to compete for targets outside of Stefon Diggs, both can be fantasy-relevant. Why can Josh Allen not support the top 25 PPR WRs in Buffalo, as Teddy Bridgewater did last year? You can monitor the Steelers’ target share and take appropriate action.

Tyrell Williams, Lions (33).

Williams, presumably, is the No. Detroit’s No. 1 WR, Williams is a likely choice. Fantasy football is all about finding 1 wide receivers. The offense is likely to be poor, but somebody has to catch the passes other than T.J. Hockenson or D’Andre Swift. Although he faces a difficult matchup against the 49ers, he may be in line to catch a lot more targets. Although he is unlikely to become a fantasy star, his usage can be valuable, particularly in PPR leagues.

Russell Gage (WR), Falcons (30).

Gage’s 30 percent ownership seems way too low. Gage was the WR37 last season in PPR leagues, with Julio Jones gone. He could have a lot of targets, however. Kyle Pitts has the potential, but rookie TEs often take time to grow. Pitts may not go early but there are plenty of targets in Atlanta’s pass-happy offensive attack.

Week 1 Waiver Wire Watchlist: TE

Cole Kmet Bears (36)

Kmet is the breakout candidate for this season. However, he faces a difficult matchup in Week 1 (@LAR). It’s crucial to consider the future when you are in a tight position. Kmet will play the Bengals in Week 2, and will likely be one of the most sought-after options on waiver wire. It will not be easy to get him if he looks good in Week 1.

Zach Ertz, Eagles (34)

Ertz is still active in fantasy football, contrary to popular opinion. Ertz has Dallas Goedert as a rival, but he has been impressive at camp and demanded photos. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry can both be very valuable, so it makes sense that Ertz and Goedert can do this together. Ertz, after all, is one of the most skilled among them all. Ertz has an exciting matchup with Atlanta in Week 1, so it would not be surprising for him to have a good game. Keep watching.

Blake Jarwin (17); Dalton Schultz (1), Cowboys

According to the ownership numbers, most believe Jarwin will be Dallas’s lead tight end. But is that really a guarantee? These two will need to be closely watched for snap counts and targets, especially within the 10 as it is not clear who will win. Expect a poor performance by either of them because they are scheduled to meet with Devin White and Lavonte Dave in Week 1. It can only get worse from here. Schultz was ninth among all TEs when he filled in for Jarwin (ACL). This has a major advantage.

Adam Trautman (12), Juwan Johnson (10), Saints

Similar to the Cowboys’ TE position, this race feels tight after Trautman dominated a lot offseason headlines. Johnson was a former WR and was running routes. New Orleans’ lead tight end has the opportunity to be heard amongst a small group of pass-catchers. Keep an eye out for their splits.

Defense streamers and sleepers Week 2

Carolina Panthers (38)

After a positive matchup in Week 1, the Panthers will face off against the Jets. The Panthers then have an opportunity to play (former?) Jameis Winston, a turnover machine, is in Week 2. A Week 3 visit with the Texans is also possible if you really look ahead. Get them today.

New Orleans Saints (34)

We like the Saints prospects for Week 2 at Carolina despite their tough draw in Week 1.

Green Bay Packers (19).

Green Bay’s defense has been inconsistent over the last few seasons. However, it will have an opportunity to match up against the Lions in Week 2. They will be looking for them when Week 2 comes and everybody sees the juicy matchup against Detroit.

They are also a sleeper against the Saints.

New York Giants (5

As fantasy defenses go, the Giants have been ranked 13th in last year’s rankings. They have an interesting matchup in Week 2 against Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington’s gunslinger. If you are looking for subs to a team such as the Ravens (vs. Chiefs), consider these guys.

