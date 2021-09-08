Fantasy RB News: The most recent transactions affecting Tony Jones Jr., Le’Veon Bell and Latavius Murray are ranked in RB Rankings

We’re just a few hours away from game day and Week 1 begins in Tampa Bay on Thursday. Although there have been no major acquisitions or trades in recent weeks, fantasy football rankings can be affected by even the most subtle moves. It’s vital to understand the activities of the 32 league’s starting RBs, as this is a delicate position. Le’Veon Bell, who was once a battle between Tony Jones Jr. and Latavius Murray has found a home. Perhaps to the dismay of Ty’Son Williams’ owners. These aren’t the moves that will end fantasy football. However, on the final day of fantasy drafts they might shake up some boards. As the regular season progresses, we will see the impact of these transactions.

Get an update on Michael Thomas’ fantasy value before you dive into them. here You can find it here. To find out if Deshaun Watson should be drafted, click here go here .If you are unsure if Saquon Barkley should be drafted in the first round, we have some help.click here )This is. For position battle news, click here . Follow us on Twitter for the most recent fantasy news@SN_Fantasy.

- Advertisement -

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2021 Cheat Sheet

Latavius Murray cuts, Tony Jones Jr. is the sleeper

On Tuesday, Murray was cut by Alvin Kamara and Jones Jr. takes over the role of Alvin Kamara’s primary handcuff. This is one of the best fantasy handcuffs you can own. While Kamara is still the main star in that offense’s offense, we have seen Murray play in fantasy football.

Although Kamara is often viewed as an RB who works hard, he also leaves plenty of time for his backup. Murray was a RB1 in Kamara’s PPR season. He received just 169 touches, 832 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints trusted Jones enough to allow Murray to walk.

Murray is a talented player and you should not drop him based on the size of your league. Murray is a skilled player and will likely be signed somewhere else, maybe as a primary handcuff. He could get injured this week, or maybe later in the season. But he is worth having if you are able to stash him.

- Advertisement -

Week 1: STANDARD RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Le’Veon Bell Update

Bell will be returning to the AFC North after he reached an agreement that he and the Ravens have. He won’t likely be in action during Week 1 so it doesn’t impact those rankings. But what if I said that he won’t be active in Week 1, so he doesn’t impact rankings too much later on? Let’s face it, Bell isn’t that good any more. Bell feels strange in the Ravens’ downhill rush attack.

He is difficult to imagine him becoming the lead back. It remains to be seen whether he will ever replace Ty’Son Williams. 2. RB. After Week 1, he’s likely in a timeshare for the RB2 slot. In an offense without RBs (where Bell thrived), it’s hard to see how the value might come. He might have appealed if he had been forced to target targets.

WEEK 1 PPR RANGINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

He might prove us wrong, and become fantasy-relevant. But we can only guess based on probabilities (especially since he is still with the practice squad).

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wednesday, 8 Sep 2021 15:27:41 (+0000).