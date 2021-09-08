Fatty liver disease signs: A warning sign that is urgently visible in the lower abdomen.

Mayo Clinic says that NAFLD (or NASH) are linked to these:
- Overweight or obesity
- Insulin resistance is a condition in which insulin doesn’t work in your cells.
- High blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes
- Blood containing high levels of fats (especially triglycerides)
Mayo Clinic explains that “these combined health issues appear to encourage the accumulation of fat in liver.”
For some, excess fat can cause liver inflammation, NASH and scar tissue buildup.
Is it possible to cure?
There are currently no specific treatment options for NAFLD.
Publited at 18:34.00 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021
