Fatty liver disease signs: A warning sign that is urgently visible in the lower abdomen.

Mayo Clinic says that NAFLD (or NASH) are linked to these:

Overweight or obesity

Insulin resistance is a condition in which insulin doesn’t work in your cells.

High blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), indicating prediabetes or type 2 diabetes

Blood containing high levels of fats (especially triglycerides)

Mayo Clinic explains that “these combined health issues appear to encourage the accumulation of fat in liver.”

- Advertisement -

For some, excess fat can cause liver inflammation, NASH and scar tissue buildup.

Is it possible to cure?

There are currently no specific treatment options for NAFLD.

Publited at 18:34.00 +0000, Wed 08 Sep 2021