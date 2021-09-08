Fintech transforms the oldest asset in the world: Farmland

Farmland as an asset class has proven itself to be a stable investment decade after decade. Farmland’s negative correlation with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sits at an eye-popping -43% for a three-year hold period, making it an excellent hedge against market volatility.

The asset has also been a steady appreciator since 1987, when institutional investors began incorporating farmland into their portfolios. Similarly, farmland that is managed sustainably can transform agriculture into a major source of greenhouse gases emissions and a significant carbon sink.

Farmland investments are a great way to generate passive income or a hedge in any economic situation, but direct investment into this asset has been difficult.

Despite farmland being one of the most popular investment types, average investors don’t have the same access to it as institutional and billionaire investors.

This is changing thanks to revolutions in fintech, and other startups.

Farmland is a good idea.

COVID-19 had a profound impact on the world, including the markets. The S&P 500 plummeted in mid-March and shed 34% of its pre-COVID peak value. The index recovered quickly, unlike previous crises.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean financial markets are fully recovering. We’ve seen plenty of volatility since, both in the form of rallies and losses. Many investors have had to sell a portion of their portfolios in order to make room for equities.

Here is where farmland came in to the conversation.

An asset class that has been historically stable

COVID-19 was not the first time wild stock market fluctuations were observed. The latest era of volatility began in 2018 and continued even as the economy grew prior to the pandemic. Investors need to be aware of what stocks and funds are in store because the market is unpredictable.

