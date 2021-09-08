First time UK shark sighting: A critically endangered predator has been spotted for the first time in UK waters

Angelsharks are one of the most endangered shark species in the world. They have unusually flat bodies with fins that look like stingrays. The species was once thought to have been abundant in the Atlantic Ocean. However, it has since been declared critically endangered. Amazing footage shows a juvenile angelshark swimming in British waters.

This means that it's using Welsh waters for breeding to create its offspring, according to experts. Jake Davies (marine biologist, photographer, and marine biologist) captured the incredible footage of the angelsharks in North Cardigan Bay. He said that it was the first ever time such footage has been recorded on film. He stated that he has been a diver for four years and had always looked out for angelsharks while diving. It was amazing to see the angelshark. The most exciting part was the fact that it was only 30cm long, which is further proof that this species may be giving birth here.

It was amazing to see and film the fish swimming in the sand, then using camouflage and ambush its prey. This footage goes beyond anything we imagined possible in Wales. This shark lives at the bottom and is harmless. However, it can bite you if it's provoked. In the past, angelsharks have bit divers in a variety of instances. However, over the past 50 years their number has dramatically declined. READ MORE: Horror as Great White Shark stalks fisherman and paddleboarder

Ben Wray is a marine ecologist at NRW and is also the project manager. He said that little information exists about habitats important to Angelsharks of Wales. This footage is very important as only 4 percent of the angelshark records [The Angel Shark Project] have been of juveniles. It helps us understand the ecology of angelsharks, such as how they use sand habitats. Also it reveals that their juveniles prey upon gobies. The act of disturbing or targeting endangered species is a crime, and it's covered by the Wildlife and Countryside Act and Environment (Wales) Act.

